Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:11 PM
Home Countryside

Bhola women get chickens, cages

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

BHOLA, Aug 9: A total of 120 women in Sadar Upazila of the district have received poultry chickens and cages as a part of alleviating poverty and empowering women.
Grameen Jano Unnayan Sangstha (GJUS) with the assistance of Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation under the Prosperity Project distributed the poultry chickens and cages to women in Kunjapatri Village under Bhelumia Union in the upazila on Sunday afternoon.
District Livestock Officer Indrajit Kumar Mandal was present as chief guest while Bhelumia Union Parishad Chairman Abdus Salam Master presided over the programme.
Around 4,000 poor women of the district will get two hens, two cocks and two cages each, said the speakers during the distribution.


