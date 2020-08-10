Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:10 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Betel leaf farmers frustrated over low price in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Aug 9: The betel leaf growers of the district are frustrated over low price of the produce.
They are counting huge loss due to flood and ongoing corona situation.
Farmers said though the yield is good, there is crisis of buyers. Before the corona pandemic, per 'bira' (80 pieces) large betel leaf was sold at Tk 60 to 70, but now it is selling at Tk 10 to 20, while the small betel leaf that was sold at Tk 50 is now selling at Tk 2 to 5.
Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) here said 68,976 metric tons of betel leaves have been produced in 4,311 hectares of land in Rajshahi. On an average, betel leaves worth Tk 1,103 crore are sold annually.
At least 69,228 farmers of Rajshahi are involved in betel leaf cultivation. Mainly Mohanpur, Durgapur and Bagmara upazilas of the district are famous for betel leaf farming.
A farmer Rafiqul Islam of Dhuril Village in Mohanpur Upazila said export of betel leaf has faced setback due to corona situation. So, the price is very low than other times.
Another farmer Abul Kalam of Halidagachhi Village in the same upazila said, "We have to pay a labourer Tk 500 for colleting leaves from the orchard. Now the situation is such that we are unable to manage the labour cost."
Another farmer Sumon Ali of Amrail Village in Mohanpur said wholesalers from remote areas could not come. People who used to take 50 leaves daily are now taking five to six leaves. As the flood inundated low-lying areas of Mohanpur, many farmers are selling the leaves at throwaway prices.
Deputy Director of Rajshahi DAE Shamsul Haque said the betel leaf market in Rajshahi is bigger than the mango market. Mango is traded for about two months, but betel leaf is available round the year. However, due to the corona pandemic, many people have reduced their intake of betel leaves.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
21 held with drugs in 8 dists
51-member convening committee of LDDIC formed
Tidal water submerges low-lying areas in Barishal
Six drown in five districts
229 more contract corona
123 die of corona in Barishal
Poultry birds and cages were distributed among 120 women
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts


Latest News
'Sinha tried to give surprise through works'
Embezzling money of Padma Bank: Shahed on 7-day remand
Most Asia markets rise but trade talks, stimulus cause worry
17 more Tablig Jamaat men return home after serving jail in India
Over 200 computers stolen from BSMMU
BGB distributes relief foods among over 600 destitutes in Naogaon
Australia records deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic
Erdogan says Turkey becomes 3rd to develop COVID-19 vaccines
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5m gold coronavirus mask
Indian Liquor recovered in Chuadanga
Most Read News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Shipra gets bail, order on Sifat Monday
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
BUP sets example in distance learning
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
Tribunal cancels war criminal Jobayer's bail for violating condition
Major Sinha dies of profuse bleeding as 3 bullets pierce his body: Autopsy report
Govt likely to import rice on limited scale: Dr Razzaque
Political identity can't be shield of any wrongdoer: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft