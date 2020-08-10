Betel leaf farmers frustrated over low price in Rajshahi





They are counting huge loss due to flood and ongoing corona situation.

Farmers said though the yield is good, there is crisis of buyers. Before the corona pandemic, per 'bira' (80 pieces) large betel leaf was sold at Tk 60 to 70, but now it is selling at Tk 10 to 20, while the small betel leaf that was sold at Tk 50 is now selling at Tk 2 to 5.

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) here said 68,976 metric tons of betel leaves have been produced in 4,311 hectares of land in Rajshahi. On an average, betel leaves worth Tk 1,103 crore are sold annually.

At least 69,228 farmers of Rajshahi are involved in betel leaf cultivation. Mainly Mohanpur, Durgapur and Bagmara upazilas of the district are famous for betel leaf farming.

A farmer Rafiqul Islam of Dhuril Village in Mohanpur Upazila said export of betel leaf has faced setback due to corona situation. So, the price is very low than other times.

Another farmer Abul Kalam of Halidagachhi Village in the same upazila said, "We have to pay a labourer Tk 500 for colleting leaves from the orchard. Now the situation is such that we are unable to manage the labour cost."

Another farmer Sumon Ali of Amrail Village in Mohanpur said wholesalers from remote areas could not come. People who used to take 50 leaves daily are now taking five to six leaves. As the flood inundated low-lying areas of Mohanpur, many farmers are selling the leaves at throwaway prices.

Deputy Director of Rajshahi DAE Shamsul Haque said the betel leaf market in Rajshahi is bigger than the mango market. Mango is traded for about two months, but betel leaf is available round the year. However, due to the corona pandemic, many people have reduced their intake of betel leaves.















