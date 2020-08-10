Video
Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:10 PM
Spain’s ex-King in Abu Dhabi

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, Aug 9: Spain's former king Juan Carlos has reportedly travelled to the United Arab Emirates after leaving his home country amid a corruption investigation.
A photograph published by Spanish media group NIUS appears to show the ex-monarch arriving in Abu Dhabi. Juan Carlos made the shock announcement on Monday that he was leaving Spain.
The former king denies any wrongdoing and has said he would be available if prosecutors needed to interview him. His departure has sparked a huge debate in Spain about the monarchy and intense speculation about where the former king has gone.
Local reports said he had travelled to the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean or to Spain's neighbour, Portugal.    -BBC



