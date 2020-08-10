Video
Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:10 PM
â€˜Chinaâ€™s presence in Arctic poses military threat to Westâ€™

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

China’s growing presence in the Arctic could pose a military threat to the West. photo : express.co.uk

LONDON, Aug 9: China's growing presence in the Arctic could pose a military threat to the West, experts warned recently. A report has highlighted efforts by the Chinese military to "strengthen its knowledge of the Arctic".
Concern over China's strategic aims in the region has also become a focus for Donald Trump's administration. The 2020 Nordic Report said the nation has made efforts to lay the necessary diplomatic groundwork to justify future military activities. While China's navy has not yet crossed the Arctic circle, melting ice and new sea routes could offer its submarines a clear path through.
Admiral James Foggo, commander of US forces in Europe and Africa, said: "The diminishing ice coverage is causing competition to emerge in this new area.
"The High North is attracting global interest with abundant natural resources and opening maritime routes that have not been navigable before."
This was followed by a Pentagon warning that said: "China could use its civilian research presence in the Arctic to strengthen its military presence, including by deploying submarines to the region as a deterrent against nuclear attacks."
China's president Xi Jinping included the Arctic sea routes in the Belt and Road Initiative in 2017 and released a fully fledged White Paper on its Arctic policy in 2018.
Beijing has already expanded the scope of scientific stations in the region which now include satellite receivers capable of tracking missile flights and listening to military communications.
But it is China's growing economic influence in the Arctic which poses a more immediate threat, it was said.
China is unique in being a continental power that still relies on sea routes for the majority of its food and energy imports.
Beijing has already applied to become a full fledged member of the Arctic Council, a right usually only given to territories in the region.
Sources within the council - in which the UK, geographically the closest non-member to the Arctic, has observer status - confirmed that giving a non-territorial nation a permanent seat would be "entirely unprecedented".    -Express.Co.UK


