Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:09 PM
latest
Home Sports

FIFA chief Infantino claims he has 'nothing to hide' from prosecutors

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

LAUSANNE, AUG 9: Gianni Infantino has insisted that he had "nothing to hide" in a letter to member federations of football's global governing body FIFA despite Swiss prosecutors launching a criminal probe against him.




In the letter, sent on Thursday and seen by AFP, FIFA chief Infantino tells the body's 211 members that there were no "factual grounds for the opening of a criminal investigation" which was announced last week.
The special prosecutor has been investigating suspected collusion between Infantino and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, who resigned last month over his handling of a corruption investigation targeting FIFA.
Infantino and Lauber are said to have held a series of secret meetings in 2016 and 2017, but the FIFA head said the meetings was about restoring "public trust in our institution" after a series of scandals.
He claims that those meetings "were in no way secret and most certainly not illegal". "I went to these meetings with the most senior law officer in the country in order to offer our full support and assistance in connection with the ongoing investigations, because FIFA has an interest and is a damaged party in these investigations," Infantino wrote.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FIFA chief Infantino claims he has 'nothing to hide' from prosecutors
Italy legend Pirlo replaces Sarri as Juventus coach
'Recluse' Serena ready for US Open after lockdown
ManU, Inter favourites for Europa League in unique German finale
Messi inspires win over Napoli
'Enormous anticipation' as Bayern plot Barcelona defeat in Champions League
IPL Chinese sponsor deal suspension 'not financial crisis': Ganguly
Wife sees positives in  Sarfaraz Ahmed's drinkman role


Latest News
'Sinha tried to give surprise through works'
Embezzling money of Padma Bank: Shahed on 7-day remand
Most Asia markets rise but trade talks, stimulus cause worry
17 more Tablig Jamaat men return home after serving jail in India
Over 200 computers stolen from BSMMU
BGB distributes relief foods among over 600 destitutes in Naogaon
Australia records deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic
Erdogan says Turkey becomes 3rd to develop COVID-19 vaccines
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5m gold coronavirus mask
Indian Liquor recovered in Chuadanga
Most Read News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Shipra gets bail, order on Sifat Monday
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
BUP sets example in distance learning
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
Tribunal cancels war criminal Jobayer's bail for violating condition
Major Sinha dies of profuse bleeding as 3 bullets pierce his body: Autopsy report
Govt likely to import rice on limited scale: Dr Razzaque
Political identity can't be shield of any wrongdoer: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft