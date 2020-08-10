'Recluse' Serena ready for US Open after lockdown





The 23-time Slam winner returns to tennis next week at the inaugural Top Seed Open WTA event in Lexington, Kentucky, relaunching her season after a six-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams, who was one of the first players to commit to the US Open despite the pandemic, said her plans remain unchanged, adding that she was tentatively planning to go to Europe for the rescheduled French Open.

"I see myself doing it all if it happens," Williams said when asked about her schedule during a virtual press conference on Saturday. "But I am not planning for the future, as tournaments got cancelled I was just like, 'Let me just work on today and see what happens.'" -AFP















LOS ANGELES, AUG 9: Serena Williams said Saturday she is pressing ahead with plans to play in the US Open despite a wave of player withdrawals from the upcoming Grand Slam event over coronavirus fears.The 23-time Slam winner returns to tennis next week at the inaugural Top Seed Open WTA event in Lexington, Kentucky, relaunching her season after a six-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Williams, who was one of the first players to commit to the US Open despite the pandemic, said her plans remain unchanged, adding that she was tentatively planning to go to Europe for the rescheduled French Open."I see myself doing it all if it happens," Williams said when asked about her schedule during a virtual press conference on Saturday. "But I am not planning for the future, as tournaments got cancelled I was just like, 'Let me just work on today and see what happens.'" -AFP