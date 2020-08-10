Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:09 PM
latest
Home Sports

Two hockey's players' test Covid-19 positive

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Two national hockey players tested for COVID-19 positive after sixteen hockey players reported Saturday last to the selection committee at Shaheen Hall at Air Force in Mohakhali for the physical fitness camp.
Talking to BSS today, Bangladesh Hockey Federation acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf said sixteen out of twenty players selected for the camp went through for Covid-19 test on Saturday last and among them Obaidur Rahman Joy and Rokibul Hasan were tested for Covid-19 positive.
The two positive players were sent quarantine under the supervision of the Air Force and the duo will be tested again one week later, he added. Yousuf informed that four more players have reported today at Shaheen Hall at Air Force in Mohakhali and their COVID-19 test will be done on Wednesday (August 12)…..if everything will go smooth, then we'll take a decision to start the camp formally from next week.
Earlier, BHF president Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, BBP, OSP, NDU, PSC formally inaugurated the camp as the chief guest. BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf, were among others, also present there.
Earlier, on Wednesday last, the BHF picked up twenty players for the month-long physical fitness.
The selected players are Shafiul Alam, Prince Lal Shashonto, Nayeem Uddin, Sarowar Murshed Shawon, Khaled Mahmud Rakin, Abed Uddin, Rajib Das, Sihab Hossain, Alamin Mia, Debasish Kumar, Sakib Mahmud Ovi, Zahid Hossain, Sabedur Rahman, Shoyeb Mollick Tonmoy, SS Mehrab Hasan Samin, Rokibul Hasan, Mehedi Hasan, Nuruzzaman Noyon, Amirul Islam and Obaidur Rahman Joy.     -BSS


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
FIFA chief Infantino claims he has 'nothing to hide' from prosecutors
Italy legend Pirlo replaces Sarri as Juventus coach
'Recluse' Serena ready for US Open after lockdown
ManU, Inter favourites for Europa League in unique German finale
Messi inspires win over Napoli
'Enormous anticipation' as Bayern plot Barcelona defeat in Champions League
IPL Chinese sponsor deal suspension 'not financial crisis': Ganguly
Wife sees positives in  Sarfaraz Ahmed's drinkman role


Latest News
'Sinha tried to give surprise through works'
Embezzling money of Padma Bank: Shahed on 7-day remand
Most Asia markets rise but trade talks, stimulus cause worry
17 more Tablig Jamaat men return home after serving jail in India
Over 200 computers stolen from BSMMU
BGB distributes relief foods among over 600 destitutes in Naogaon
Australia records deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic
Erdogan says Turkey becomes 3rd to develop COVID-19 vaccines
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5m gold coronavirus mask
Indian Liquor recovered in Chuadanga
Most Read News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Shipra gets bail, order on Sifat Monday
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
BUP sets example in distance learning
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
Tribunal cancels war criminal Jobayer's bail for violating condition
Major Sinha dies of profuse bleeding as 3 bullets pierce his body: Autopsy report
Govt likely to import rice on limited scale: Dr Razzaque
Political identity can't be shield of any wrongdoer: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft