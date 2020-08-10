Two hockey's players' test Covid-19 positive





Talking to BSS today, Bangladesh Hockey Federation acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf said sixteen out of twenty players selected for the camp went through for Covid-19 test on Saturday last and among them Obaidur Rahman Joy and Rokibul Hasan were tested for Covid-19 positive.

The two positive players were sent quarantine under the supervision of the Air Force and the duo will be tested again one week later, he added. Yousuf informed that four more players have reported today at Shaheen Hall at Air Force in Mohakhali and their COVID-19 test will be done on Wednesday (August 12)…..if everything will go smooth, then we'll take a decision to start the camp formally from next week.

Earlier, BHF president Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, BBP, OSP, NDU, PSC formally inaugurated the camp as the chief guest. BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf, were among others, also present there.

Earlier, on Wednesday last, the BHF picked up twenty players for the month-long physical fitness.

The selected players are Shafiul Alam, Prince Lal Shashonto, Nayeem Uddin, Sarowar Murshed Shawon, Khaled Mahmud Rakin, Abed Uddin, Rajib Das, Sihab Hossain, Alamin Mia, Debasish Kumar, Sakib Mahmud Ovi, Zahid Hossain, Sabedur Rahman, Shoyeb Mollick Tonmoy, SS Mehrab Hasan Samin, Rokibul Hasan, Mehedi Hasan, Nuruzzaman Noyon, Amirul Islam and Obaidur Rahman Joy. -BSS















