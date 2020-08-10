Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:09 PM
latest
Home Sports

Cricketer Mosharraf Rubel contracts coronavirus

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Former national cricketer Mosharraf Hossain Rubel was tested positive for coronavirus.
The left-arm spinner who played five ODIs for Bangladesh said that despite being contracted by the deadly virus, he feels no physical complicacy.
Rubel's father was earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and was taken to the ICU in Combined Military Hospital (CMH).
"I was found positive for the virus on Saturday night but my physical condition is stable," Ruble told the BSS on Sunday. "Just I lost the taste for food. However my father's condition is not so good. He is in ICU in CMH. I have been at home now. Please pray for me."
Even though, Rubel was found positive, his wife and kids were found negative.
"But I don't take any risk. They were sent to my father in law's home. And I have been in isolation at home."    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FIFA chief Infantino claims he has 'nothing to hide' from prosecutors
Italy legend Pirlo replaces Sarri as Juventus coach
'Recluse' Serena ready for US Open after lockdown
ManU, Inter favourites for Europa League in unique German finale
Messi inspires win over Napoli
'Enormous anticipation' as Bayern plot Barcelona defeat in Champions League
IPL Chinese sponsor deal suspension 'not financial crisis': Ganguly
Wife sees positives in  Sarfaraz Ahmed's drinkman role


Latest News
'Sinha tried to give surprise through works'
Embezzling money of Padma Bank: Shahed on 7-day remand
Most Asia markets rise but trade talks, stimulus cause worry
17 more Tablig Jamaat men return home after serving jail in India
Over 200 computers stolen from BSMMU
BGB distributes relief foods among over 600 destitutes in Naogaon
Australia records deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic
Erdogan says Turkey becomes 3rd to develop COVID-19 vaccines
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5m gold coronavirus mask
Indian Liquor recovered in Chuadanga
Most Read News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Shipra gets bail, order on Sifat Monday
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
BUP sets example in distance learning
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
Tribunal cancels war criminal Jobayer's bail for violating condition
Major Sinha dies of profuse bleeding as 3 bullets pierce his body: Autopsy report
Govt likely to import rice on limited scale: Dr Razzaque
Political identity can't be shield of any wrongdoer: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft