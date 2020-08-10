Cricketer Mosharraf Rubel contracts coronavirus





The left-arm spinner who played five ODIs for Bangladesh said that despite being contracted by the deadly virus, he feels no physical complicacy.

Rubel's father was earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and was taken to the ICU in Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

"I was found positive for the virus on Saturday night but my physical condition is stable," Ruble told the BSS on Sunday. "Just I lost the taste for food. However my father's condition is not so good. He is in ICU in CMH. I have been at home now. Please pray for me."

Even though, Rubel was found positive, his wife and kids were found negative.

"But I don't take any risk. They were sent to my father in law's home. And I have been in isolation at home." -BSS















Former national cricketer Mosharraf Hossain Rubel was tested positive for coronavirus.The left-arm spinner who played five ODIs for Bangladesh said that despite being contracted by the deadly virus, he feels no physical complicacy.Rubel's father was earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and was taken to the ICU in Combined Military Hospital (CMH)."I was found positive for the virus on Saturday night but my physical condition is stable," Ruble told the BSS on Sunday. "Just I lost the taste for food. However my father's condition is not so good. He is in ICU in CMH. I have been at home now. Please pray for me."Even though, Rubel was found positive, his wife and kids were found negative."But I don't take any risk. They were sent to my father in law's home. And I have been in isolation at home." -BSS