Booters warming-up at Camp

The primarily selected booters of Bangladesh National Football Team at the training camp in Gazipur are seen doing light warm-up on Sunday. The boys are scheduled to go through retest for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) at two different hospitals ton Monday after about 70 per cent of the booters were tested positive with the virus recently. As doubts arose regarding the test results, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) decides to retest to be confirmed before beginning the complete training programme for the qualifiers of FIFA World cup and AFC Asian Cup. photo: BFF