Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:09 PM
GM Razib beats Russian GM Anton

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Sports Reporter

Grandmaster Enamul Hossain Razib of Bangladesh won against 2641 rated Russian Grandmaster Anton Demchenko in the 6th round games of the 48th Annual World Open Chess Tournament on Saturday.
GM Razib played with black pieces in the game.
Earlier, the Bangladesh Grandmaster had a draw with Erick Zhao in the 4th round while won over Kenneth Patrick in the 5th round. Razib earned 4½ points after the 6th round and was sharing 3rd position along with other four players.
The 7th round games is set to begin on Sunday at 11:00 pm (Bangladeshi Standard Time).
The international chess tournament is organised by the Continental Chess Association and is being held at the online chess platform Internet Chess Club (ICC).





