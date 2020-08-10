Video
Monday, 10 August, 2020
Soumya misses training as Kayes begins agility drills

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh all-rounder Soumya Sarkar on Sunday missed the individual training session, what could be his first session at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium after almost five months.
Even though the second phase of training sessions began on Saturday, Soumya was scheduled to start his training from Sunday. However, Soumya changed his plan to return to Dhaka from his hometown Satkhira on Saturday, considering a traffic jam in the road since most of the people from different places of the country chose to come back to Dhaka on Saturday after Eid-ul-Adha break. He is expected to join the training session from Monday.
Apart from Soumya, other players Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Sabbir Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Rana and Aminul Islam Biplob did their training as per the schedule. Amongst them, Imrul Kayes was seen to engage in a different kind of fitness training, which was called agility drills, a fitness training that helps one to improve foot speed, explosive power and coordination.
By setting up eight cones at different places, BCB fitness trainer Iftikhairul Islam, supervised his training and Kayes followed his instruction. He did this for about 40 minutes before going to indoors to have batting practice.     -BSS


