Woakes leads England to stunning win over Pakistan in first Test



Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi (C) reacts as England's Chris Woakes (L) and England's Stuart Broad (R) take a run during play on the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England on August 8, 2020. photo: AFP

England were struggling in pursuit of a victory target of 277 after collapsing to 117-5 on the fourth day.

But man-of-the-match Woakes, who had helped drag England back into this contest with 2-11 in just five overs late Friday, and fellow World Cup winner Jos Buttler turned the tide with a stand of 139.

"It was a brilliant chase," said England captain Joe Root at the presentation ceremony. "I couldn't be more proud of the lads.

"That partnership with Woakesy and Jos was magnificent.

"One thing you can never doubt in our dressing room is the character. I am really proud and pleased that has shone through today."

Nevertheless, with just 21 more runs needed, Buttler was lbw for 75 after trying to reverse-sweep leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

By the time Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took the new ball, England needed just 13 more runs to win at a sun-drenched Old Trafford.

But there was still time for England to lose their seventh wicket when, with four more needed, Stuart Broad was plumb lbw on the sweep to Yasir.

Woakes, however, finished the match with an edged boundary off Afridi as England went 1-0 up in a three-match campaign.

Victory meant England had won an opening Test for the first time in six series.

Defeat was tough on Yasir, who took eight wickets in the match.

Wicketkeeper Buttler had a poor game in the field, twice missing Shan Masood on 45 during the Pakistan opener's 156 that was instrumental in leaving England with a first-innings deficit of over a hundred runs.

"If I take those chances, we're not chasing 270-odd," Buttler told BBC Radio's Test Match Special.

"I know it's not good enough as an international wicketkeeper...If I am going to continue to be a wicketkeeper in this team, I'm going to have to be better," he admitted.

But Buttler, who led England to a stunning one-wicket win over Australia with an unbeaten century in a one-day international on this ground two years ago, put the pressure back on Pakistan with the bat.

Buttler, whose father was admitted to hospital Friday but has since been released, told Sky Sports: "We (England) turned up today still with a lot of belief."

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali praised Buttler and Woakes by saying: "They changed the momentum of the game and unfortunately we couldn't reply to whatever they threw at us."

Buttler's fifty came off just 55 balls, with seven fours, with Woakes no slouch in a 59-ball fifty he completed by cover-driving Naseem Shah for the eighth boundary of his innings.

It was Woakes's highest Test score since his hundred against India two years ago.

Although Woakes is known to be vulnerable to the short ball, Pakistan did not pitch short to the all-rounder until he was well set. -AFP















