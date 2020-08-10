

We are really desperate to play International cricket: Sabbir

Sabbir had already started individual training sessions, arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and said this should be the stepping stone to get back to competitive cricket.

"COVID-19 forced us to remain away from cricket but there are hopes around. The International cricket is back with West Indies, England, Pakistan already playing Test cricket," Sabbir said here today after his individual practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here.

"Basically for a long time, International cricket has stopped, so as domestic cricket…the fact is COVID-19. So every player is looking for when the cricket will resume. Sometimes there is frustration but England, Pakistan and the West Indies are playing, which gives us the hope-at least the cricket game is resumed."

"Hopefully we will resume our cricket very soon, if everything remains okay and in the place. And therefore we are here to practice. We are really desperate to play and that's why we are working hard to keep up fit and well."

Sabbir said he tried to do everything as per the BCB guideline to keep him fit when he stayed at home.

"I went to my hometown Rajshahi on 25th March and followed all the guidelines given by the BCB. I was not in cricket but I tried my best to keep myself fit by doing gym and fitness training at home," he said.

"Sometimes I used the indoor facilities of Rajshahi stadium. I just alone practiced there at the indoor. Moreover I also used the facilities of Clemon Cricket Academy's gym when there was no one around. All these I did to keep myself fit and energetic, so that I don't feel any rust in fitness-wise," he revealed.

Sabbir also expressed his elation to get back to the 'Home of Cricket' Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket again.

"After almost five months, I am here again. It's really a nice feeling, something which I can't express in words. The facilities and environment here is excellent. We are practicing one by one and maintaining social distance," he concluded. -BSS















