BNP worried over ‘growing murders in police firing’













In a virtual meeting on Saturday night, members of the BNP's policymaking body also decided to hold a press conference soon on the murder of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed and extrajudicial killings, said a press release on Sunday.

The BNP standing committee members said the incidents of extrajudicial killing and the violation of human rights by law enforcers are increasing alarmingly in the country.

They also expressed their worry over the murder of ex-army officer Sinha Md Rashed in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf in police firing and the deaths of other people in police custody over the last five years. The BNP policymakers alleged the incidents of filing false cases, arresting and harassing people using the Digital Security Act are on the rise in the country.

