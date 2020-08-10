Video
Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:08 PM
Home Back Page

43 killed in monsoon-triggered India landslide

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Aug 9: At least 43 bodies have been recovered after a massive landslide triggered by monsoon rains swept away dozens of tea estate workers in southwestern India, police said on Sunday.
The landslide in Idukki district, around 250 kilometres (155 miles) from Kerala state's capital Thiruvananthapuram, occurred Friday but the ongoing search and rescue efforts have been hampered by torrential downpours.
The toll rose to 43 on Sunday afternoon, Idukki district's police chief, R. Karuppasamy, told AFP.
Twenty-six of the bodies were recovered on Friday night, a police official said earlier Sunday.
Local media reported that some 78 people were believed to live in the area, with many still missing.
Kerala has been hit by deadly floods during the annual monsoon.




At least 18 people died in a passenger jet crash in Kerala on Friday when an Air India Express jet overshot the runway while trying to land in a storm and plunged down a bank.    -AFP


