Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:25 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Rawhide sale to tanners begins

Hide merchants brace for massive loss like last year

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Mizanur Rahman

Hide merchants have started selling salted hides to tanneries at Posta in the capital and Amin Bazar at Savar at far below the government fixed prices.
Reports reaching the Daily Observer from across the country suggest that the hide merchants outside Dhaka are also counting loss
Shakawat Ullah, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Tanners Association, told this correspondent, "Rawhide selling has started in full swing from Saturday.   
"We are purchasing the salt-dusted rawhides at the
prices fixed by the Ministry of Commerce," he said.
"Salted hide purchase will continue for the next two months," he added.  
Lowering the price from last year by 30 per cent, the government had set a price of Tk 35 to Tk 40 per square foot of salted rawhide of sacrificed cattle in Dhaka, and Tk 28 to Tk 32 per square foot in other parts of the country.
According to Bangladesh Meat Traders Association, the average size of a cow rawhide is 21 square feet. According to the price fixed by the government, this year the price of rawhide is from Tk 735 to Tk 840. But buying and selling prices of rawhides do not match these figures. The salted rawhides of cow were sold Tk 400 to Tk 500 on Saturday.  
Traders say they have reduced the prices of cow and goat skins by about 30 per cent. So, seasonal traders are facing loss like last year.
Shahidul Islam, owner of Haji Deel Jahan Mokam of rawhide said, "Tannery owners owe Tk 4 crore to me. Although I have bought 900 rawhides from the seasonal traders out of which 800 pieces rotted for failing to treat the rawhides with salt as its price suddenly soared."
He said, "Although our operating costs have also increased amid Covid-19 pandemic, we won't get the expected price. We are even getting Tk 100 to Tk 150 less than last year for a large size salt-applied rawhide."
Last year rawhides were not sold and bought at fixed prices too. As a result, the Ministry is urging the traders related with the rawhide business to be more responsible.
According to sources, about 70 per cent of the leather comes from sacrificial animals in the country. The process of rawhide collection will continue for the next two months.
Bangladesh Hide and Skin Merchants Association (BHSMA) leader Delwar Hossain said tanners have started buying rawhides at Posta and Amin Bazar.
"Rawhide from outside Dhaka will take at least one more week to reach the capital. We want to sell it to the tanneries but much of it depends on how and when they will pay our arrears," he said.  
Delwar said hide merchants in Dhaka and outside have around Tk 400 crore in dues with the tanners.




"We hope the tanners will pay our arrears shortly, he added."
According to the Bangladesh Tanners Association sources, about 22 crore square feet of leather is produced annually in Bangladesh. More than half of it is collected during Eid-ul-Azha. Of the total leather, 74.63 per cent is cow, 31.62 per cent goat, 2.25 per cent buffalo and only 1.20 per cent sheep. In 2014, the price of cow skin in Dhaka was Tk 85 to Tk 90 per square foot, but this year it is Tk 35 to Tk 40.



