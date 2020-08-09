Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:25 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Front Page

Ex-army man attacked by miscreants in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

A former member of Bangladesh Army was injured in an attack by a group of miscreants in Pekua upazila of Cox's Bazar this noon.
Sergeant (retired) Nasir Uddin is undergoing treatment at Pekua Upazila Health Complex and he is now out of danger, said Mozammel Haque, medical officer of the health complex.
Nasir, a resident of Dakkhin Mehernama Bazar of the same upazila, said that a group of 12-14 people started planting paddy saplings in his land near his house around 10:30pm.
"The attackers stabbed me with sharp weapons and beat me with iron rods as I protested," said Nasir.
On information, relatives took him to the health complex.
Kamrul Azam, officer-in-charge of Pekua Police station, said Nasir Uddin lodged a complaint with the police station in this connection.    -Agencies


