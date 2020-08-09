Ex-army man attacked by miscreants in Cox’s Bazar





Sergeant (retired) Nasir Uddin is undergoing treatment at Pekua Upazila Health Complex and he is now out of danger, said Mozammel Haque, medical officer of the health complex.

Nasir, a resident of Dakkhin Mehernama Bazar of the same upazila, said that a group of 12-14 people started planting paddy saplings in his land near his house around 10:30pm.

"The attackers stabbed me with sharp weapons and beat me with iron rods as I protested," said Nasir.

On information, relatives took him to the health complex.

Kamrul Azam, officer-in-charge of Pekua Police station, said Nasir Uddin lodged a complaint with the police station in this connection. -Agencies















