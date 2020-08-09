Road crashes leave 13 people dead in M'singh, Chuadanga





Our Mymensingh correspondent reported that seven people, including three of a family, were killed as a bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Mymensingh-Jamalpur road in Muktagachha upazila of the district in the afternoon.

Md Jahangir Alam, officer-in-charge of Muktagachha Police Station, said the accident took place in Mankon area in the upazila around 4:00pm.

A Jamalpur-bound bus from Dhaka hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, leaving three passengers and driver of the three-wheeler dead on the spot, the OC said.

Three other passengers of the auto-rickshaw, who sustained injuries in the accident, died on the way to hospital, he added.

On information, police rushed to the spot and detained Kamal Hossain, 55, driver of the bus, he added.

The victims were identified as CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver Abadul Islam, 35, its passengers Najrul Islam, 35, and Saidul Islam, 45, from Muktagachha upazila; Nurul Islam, 35, his wife Taslima Akhtar, 28, and their daughter Liza Akhtar, 12; and Nazal Islam, 55, of Madhupur upazila, according to the OC. In Chuadanga, six people were killed and 10 others injured as a speedy bus hit two human haulers and a motorcycle on Chuadanga-Jhenidah road in Sorojganj Bazar area in Sadar upazila on Saturday morning, reports our correspondent.

The deceased were identified as Soshthi, 40, son of Nitai Hawlader of Badu Bhandardoh village, Molin Ali, 40, son of Mahatab Uddin of Kharaghoda village, Raju, 38, son of Niyat Ali of Tatidah village, Sharif Hossain, 45, son of Rahim Mallick, Sohag, 25, son of Nuta Mandal and Kalu, son of Haidar Ali of Sadar upazila.

Abu Zahid Fakhrul Alam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said the accident took place around 6:00am as Meherpur-bound 'Royal Paribahan' bus from Chattagram crashed into the vehicles, leaving the six people

dead on the spot and 10 people injured.

Police arrested the bus driver and seized the bus. Among the victims, five were day-labourers.

Abdus Salam, Deputy Director of Chuadanga Fire Service and Civil Defence, said reckless driving was behind the accident.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Nazrul Islam Sarker provided Tk 20,000 to the families of each victim.

The injured were admitted to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, said Doctor Shamim Kabir, resident medical officer of Sadar Hospital.

















