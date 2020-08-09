Stamford Univ students fear for Sifat, Shipra’s lives





They also demanded immediate release of the students who accompanied slain Major (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan.

A group of Stamford University students formed human-chain and brought out procession at the Siddeswari Campus premises of the university to press home their four-point demand including the release of Sifat and Shipra on Saturday.

The programme was arranged by the university's Film and Media Studies Department and Stamford Film Student Cine Forum.

Announcing their four-point demand, student Sanaul Kabir Siddiqui said, "Apart from release of the two students, we also demand holding fair trial into the murder of Major (Retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan, exempting the students from a drug-related case filed against them following Sinha's murder, and providing security to the students and their families.

A student present at the human-chain said Sifat was an eyewitness of Major (Retd) Sinha murder. Because of it, there might be an attempt on his life.









On July 31 night Major (Retd) Sinha and Shahedul were coming through Teknaf's Marine Drive Road. When they reached Shamlapur Checkpost of Baharchhara union, Major Sinha was shot dead by police. Later, police arrested Shahedul. Both Shahedul and Shipra Debnath were sent to Cox's Bazar District Jail in two seperate cases filed by police.





