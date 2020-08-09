OC Pradeep, six others suspended  





Khandakar Golam Faruk, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chattogram Range Police, confirmed the information on Friday night.

Other suspended policemen are sub-inspector

Nandadulal Rakshit, assistant sub-inspector Liton Miya, constables Shafanur Rahman, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun.

OC Pradeep, inspector Liakat and SI Nandadulal Rakshit were placed on a seven-day remand while the rest were sent to jail by a court on Thursday.









They all were accused in a case filed over Sinha's murder by his sister with a Cox's Bazar court.

Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on July 31. -UNB



