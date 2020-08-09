Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:25 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Front Page

OC Pradeep, six others suspended  

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

Seven police personnel, including officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das and inspector Liakat Ali, have been suspended in connection with the killing of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar district.
Khandakar Golam Faruk, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chattogram Range Police, confirmed the information on Friday night.
Other suspended policemen are sub-inspector
Nandadulal Rakshit, assistant sub-inspector Liton Miya, constables Shafanur Rahman, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun.
OC Pradeep, inspector Liakat and SI Nandadulal Rakshit were placed on a seven-day remand while the rest were sent to jail by a court on Thursday.




They all were accused in a case filed over Sinha's murder by his sister with a Cox's Bazar court.
Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on July 31.    -UNB


