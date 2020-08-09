55pc firms miss stimulus package: Survey





Referring to a survey report, released in the webinar said in identifying the reasons for not availing the stimulus package the survey found that among those who did not avail the stimulus package, 84 per cent said that there was no stimulus package for their industry, 82 per cent said that the incentive package was not a grant, 80 per cent reported lengthy procedure, 78 per cent reported difficulties due to banking related services, 63 per cent reported difficulty in understanding the procedure, 38 per cent thought the offered amount was negligible.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi joined the event as chief guest while Dr Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present as special guest.

In his speech, Tipu Munshi congratulated SANEM and The Asia Foundation for conducting the survey. He expressed his concern about the future uncertainty of the exports. Previously, Bangladesh targeted around 48 billion dollars of export this year. This target may not be attainable due to the current pandemic situation, he explained. However, he expressed hope about the rejuvenation of the economy.









Dr Mashiur shed light on the present corruption situation in Bangladesh. He said, "Corruption in Bangladesh will prevail as long as the cost of involvement in corruption is lower than the benefits it entails. While the stimulus package has been well designed and efficient, complexities exist in availing the stimulus package."

Dr Selim Raihan, Executive Director, SANEM, and Professor of Economics, University of Dhaka, moderated the webinar and presented the findings of the survey. The Asia Foundation was represented by Kazi Faisal Seraj, Country Representative in Bangladesh. The panelists in the webinar were Abul Kasem Khan, Managing Director, AK Khan Telecom Ltd, Asif Ibrahim, Chairman, Chittagong Stock Exchange, Nihad Kabir, President, MCCI also joined the webinar.



