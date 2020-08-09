Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:25 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Front Page

55pc firms miss stimulus package: Survey

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Staff Correspondent

At least 34 per cent of firms got assistance from stimulus package while 55 per cent did not and 11 per cent did not know about the stimulus package, speakers said at a webinar on Saturday jointly organized by South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) and The Asia Foundation on the state of confidence of the business community of Bangladesh in the context of the socio-economic crises engendered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Referring to a survey report, released in the webinar said in identifying the reasons for not availing the stimulus package the survey found that among those who did not avail the stimulus package, 84 per cent said that there was no stimulus package for their industry, 82 per cent said that the incentive package was not a grant, 80 per cent reported lengthy procedure, 78 per cent reported difficulties due to banking      related services, 63 per cent reported difficulty in understanding the procedure, 38 per cent thought the offered amount was negligible.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi joined the event as chief guest while Dr Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present as special guest.
In his speech, Tipu Munshi congratulated SANEM and The Asia Foundation for conducting the survey. He expressed his concern about the future uncertainty of the exports. Previously, Bangladesh targeted around 48 billion dollars of export this year. This target may not be attainable due to the current pandemic situation, he explained. However, he expressed hope about the rejuvenation of the economy.




Dr Mashiur shed light on the present corruption situation in Bangladesh. He said, "Corruption in Bangladesh will prevail as long as the cost of involvement in corruption is lower than the benefits it entails. While the stimulus package has been well designed and efficient, complexities exist in availing the stimulus package."
Dr Selim Raihan, Executive Director, SANEM, and Professor of Economics, University of Dhaka, moderated the webinar and presented the findings of the survey. The Asia Foundation was represented by Kazi Faisal Seraj, Country Representative in Bangladesh. The panelists in the webinar were Abul Kasem Khan, Managing Director, AK Khan Telecom Ltd, Asif Ibrahim, Chairman, Chittagong Stock Exchange, Nihad Kabir, President, MCCI also joined the webinar.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rawhide sale to tanners begins
Ex-army man attacked by miscreants in Cox’s Bazar
Road crashes leave 13 people dead in M'singh, Chuadanga
Stamford Univ students fear for Sifat, Shipra’s lives
OC Pradeep, six others suspended  
55pc firms miss stimulus package: Survey
Family to appeal for extension of Khaleda’s sentence suspension
Police baton-charge human chain for Sifat’s release


Latest News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Russia to launch world’s first COVID-19 vaccine Aug 12
Intercity train services to resume after Aug 15
Sarishabari Swechchhasebak League distributes relief materials among flood-hit people
Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lanka's new PM
Missing Bangladeshi found dead at hospital
Couple found dead in Moulvibazar
Iran keen to strengthen relations with Bangladesh
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
UN: Inclusion, participation of indigenous peoples must be ensured in response to COVID-19
Most Read News
Adaptation during Corona: New normal
Virus death toll rises to 3,365 in Bangladesh
Swiss bank, sweet bank
Seven killed in Mymensingh road accident
6 killed in Chuadanga road accident
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
12 police officials of Mirpur Division transferred
Major (Retd) Sinha murder case accused quizzed by RAB
Fighting Covid-19 in a passenger car
Ambassador Miller visits flood affected Gaibandha to observe US assistance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft