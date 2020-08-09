Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:25 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Family to appeal for extension of Khaleda’s sentence suspension

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

As the six-month suspension of their party chief Khaleda Zia's sentences in two graft cases expires next month, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said her family may apply seeking further extension of the time since there is no improvement in her illness.
Talking to UNB on Saturday, he, however, said neither BNP nor her family has taken any decision whether they will apply to the government for extending the time or not.
"Madam has not yet recovered from her illness. She's in exactly the same condition what she was earlier (before getting released from jail). Amid such a situation, the tenure of the suspension order of her sentences will expire,"
Fakhrul said.
He said, "Madam's family has so far not taken any decision in this regard. But they can apply for it if they want as they did it earlier."
The BNP leader said Khaleda's family may take necessary steps at the right time for the extension of the suspension order of her sentences.
Fakhrul said the BNP chief has been receiving follow-up treatment from her personal physicians since she was released from the Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), but she cannot receive advancement treatment due to the prevalence of coronavirus.    
On March 25 last, the 75-year-old BNP chief was released from jail for six months upon an executive order considering her age and humanitarian ground following an application by her family.
 The government passed the executive order for her release on two conditions -- receiving treatment staying at her Gulshan residence and not leaving the country. She has been staying at her Gulshan residence since she was freed.
The six-month tenure of the order will end on September 24.
Khaleda was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail after she had been sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018.
The BNP chief has been staying at her Gulshan residence since she was released from the BSMMU. A special team of her personal doctors has been overseeing her health condition.
BNP standing committee members met her on the day of Eid-ul-Azha and exchanged greetings with her.    -UNB


