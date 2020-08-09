Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Police baton-charge human chain for Sifat’s release

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Barguna, 8 Aug : At least 10 persons were injured when police charged batons on a human-chain formed demanding the release of Shahedul Islam Sifat who was arrested right after the killing of Major (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan on July 31 night in Cox's Bazar.
The human-chain was formed by Sifat's classmates at College road in Bamna upazila on Saturday noon.  Police snatched away the microphones and banner from the students.
As the students speaking at the human-chain,
Bamna police suddenly appeared there and started charging batons on the participants.
Policemen led by Bamna Police Station officer OC Ilyas Ali Talukder charged batons and dispersed the participants of the human-chain.
At least ten people were injured during the incident.
Manotosh Howlader, organaizer and a former cstudent of Bamna Sarwarjan School, said Sifat is our classmate and we are the resident of the same area.
He was the only witness of Major (Retd) Sinha murder. Police arrested him and sent him to jail on two false cases.
On July 31, Teknaf police shot dead an ex-army major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan, who was producer of a travel documentary.
Three students -- Shipra, Shahedul Islam Sifat and Tahsin Rifat Nur -- of Stamford University's Film and Media Studies department were with Sinha at the time.
Later, Shipra and Sifat, third-year students, were sent to jail and Rifat, a final-year student, was handed over to his guardians.


