RAB quizzes four accused at Cox’s Bazar jail gate





Rapid Action Battalion-15 has started questioning the accused of Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan killing case in Cox's Bazar.

RAB interrogated Assistant Sub-Inspector Liton Mia, Constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun at the Cox's Bazar Jail gate early Saturday afternoon.

Three prime accused--suspended Baharchhara Police Outpost Inspector Liakat Ali, Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das and Sub-Inspector Nanda Dulal Rakshit who were placed on a seven-day remand earlier, will be taken to the RAB custody on Sunday for questioning.

Cox's Bazar RAB-15 Deputy Commander Maj Mehedi Hasan confirmed it saying that they would try to find out the clues of the incident through intensive questioning for the sake of a fair and impartial investigation into the killing.

Cox's Bazar District Jail Superintendent Mokammel Hossain said they received necessary documents regarding the remand for seven accused from Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate court at about 1:30pm on Saturday. So, the RAB-15 members started questioning the four accused at the jail gate. The three accused, placed on a seven-day remand, would be sent to the RAB custody on Sunday.

On July 31 night, Army Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was killed in police firing during a search at Baharchhara Police Check Post.

On August 5, slain Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous filed a murder case against nine policemen including Inspector Liakat Ali and OC Pradeep Kumar Das with the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court.

On August 6, the suspended OC Pradeep Kumar Das surrendered to the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court. During the hearing, RAB-15 pleaded to the court to place each of the nine accused on a 10-day remand.

However, the court placed Inspector Liakat Ali, OC Pradeep Kumar Das and SI Nanda Dulal Rakshit on a seven-day remand each.

The court also ordered to question four accused at the jail gate and issued arrest warrants against two other accused.















