Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:25 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Front Page

Sinha Killing Case

RAB quizzes four accused at Cox’s Bazar jail gate

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Aug 8: An investigation team of RAB-15 questioned four of the accused at the jail gate here early Saturday afternoon.
Rapid Action Battalion-15 has started questioning the accused of Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan killing case in Cox's Bazar.
RAB interrogated Assistant Sub-Inspector Liton Mia, Constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun at the Cox's Bazar Jail gate early Saturday afternoon.
Three prime accused--suspended Baharchhara Police Outpost Inspector Liakat Ali, Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das and Sub-Inspector Nanda Dulal Rakshit who were placed on a seven-day remand earlier, will be taken to the RAB custody on Sunday for questioning.
Cox's Bazar RAB-15 Deputy Commander Maj Mehedi Hasan confirmed it saying that they would try to find out the clues of the incident      through intensive questioning for the sake of a fair and impartial investigation into the killing.
Cox's Bazar District Jail Superintendent Mokammel Hossain said they received necessary documents regarding the remand for seven accused from Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate court at about 1:30pm on Saturday. So, the RAB-15 members started questioning the four accused at the jail gate. The three accused, placed on a seven-day remand, would be sent to the RAB custody on Sunday.
On July 31 night, Army Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was killed in police firing during a search at Baharchhara Police Check Post.
On August 5, slain Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous filed a murder case against nine policemen including Inspector Liakat Ali and OC Pradeep Kumar Das with the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court.
On August 6, the suspended OC Pradeep Kumar Das surrendered to the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court. During the hearing, RAB-15 pleaded to the court to place each of the nine accused on a 10-day remand.
However, the court placed Inspector Liakat Ali, OC Pradeep Kumar Das and SI Nanda Dulal Rakshit on a seven-day remand each.
The court also ordered to question four accused at the jail gate and issued arrest warrants against two other accused.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rawhide sale to tanners begins
Ex-army man attacked by miscreants in Cox’s Bazar
Road crashes leave 13 people dead in M'singh, Chuadanga
Stamford Univ students fear for Sifat, Shipra’s lives
OC Pradeep, six others suspended  
55pc firms miss stimulus package: Survey
Family to appeal for extension of Khaleda’s sentence suspension
Police baton-charge human chain for Sifat’s release


Latest News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Russia to launch world’s first COVID-19 vaccine Aug 12
Intercity train services to resume after Aug 15
Sarishabari Swechchhasebak League distributes relief materials among flood-hit people
Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lanka's new PM
Missing Bangladeshi found dead at hospital
Couple found dead in Moulvibazar
Iran keen to strengthen relations with Bangladesh
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
UN: Inclusion, participation of indigenous peoples must be ensured in response to COVID-19
Most Read News
Adaptation during Corona: New normal
Virus death toll rises to 3,365 in Bangladesh
Swiss bank, sweet bank
Seven killed in Mymensingh road accident
6 killed in Chuadanga road accident
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
12 police officials of Mirpur Division transferred
Major (Retd) Sinha murder case accused quizzed by RAB
Fighting Covid-19 in a passenger car
Ambassador Miller visits flood affected Gaibandha to observe US assistance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft