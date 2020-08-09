Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:25 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Front Page

C-19 infection rate highest in Dhaka division

32 die, 2,611 new infections in 24 hours

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said coronavirus 'attack rate' is the highest in Dhaka division and lowest in Rangpur division. Out of one million people, the 'attack rate' in the country is 1421.05.
Meanwhile on Saturday 32 more people died from the novel coronavirus infection and 2,611 new cases were detected testing 11,737 samples in the last 24 hours.
With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 3,365 and the number of total infections stood at 255,113, Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), disclosed at a virtual briefing on Saturday.  
Confirmed Covid-19 patients have been found in 64 districts of the country, said Prof Nasima Sultana.
According to the IEDCR, the highest attack rate in the Dhaka division is 3,637 out of one million people. In Dhaka division, the highest attack rate in one million in Dhaka City is 14,824.2 followed by Faridpur, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Gopalganj, Gazipur, Rajbari, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Dhaka, Narsingdi, Kishoreganj, Manikganj. The lowest attack rate is 396.05 in Tangail district of Dhaka division.
Chittagong division has the second highest attack rate. Out of one million people, the attack rate is 1,040.7. Confirmed Covid-19 patients have been found in 11 districts of Chittagong division. Chittagong district has the highest attack rate in Chittagong division at 1,609 and then followed by Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Cumilla, Noakhali, Feni, Khagrachhari, Laxmipur and Chandpur. The lowest attack rate in this category is in Brahmanbaria, 579.07.
The third highest attack rate in Sylhet division is 664.3 out      of one million people. The highest transmission in this division is in Sylhet district. The rate of infection here is 1028.5. Then there are Sunamganj, Habiganj and Moulvibazar.
Khulna division is in the fourth place where out of one million people the attack rate is 663.5. The highest number of infections in this category is in Jhenaidah, where the infection rate is 1,244.8. Then there are Magura, Khulna, Meherpur, Narail, Chuadanga, Satkhira, Jashore, Bagerhat and Kushtia. Kushtia has the lowest infection rate of 307.2.
Rajshahi division with attack rate of 608.09 is next. Bogura has the highest attack rate in this category. The infection rate here is 1229.03 followed by Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Sirajganj, Naogaon, Pabna, Chapainawabganj and Natore. The lowest infection rate in Natore is 240.4.
Barisal division ranks sixth with 608.08 attack rate. Barisal district is the highest among the Barisal division followed by Barguna, Jhalakati, Patuakhali, Pirojpur and Bhola districts with the lowest 550.9.
Mymensingh division is in the next position. Attack rate here is 353.08 per one million people. Mymensingh district has the highest number of infections followed by Jamalpur, Netrokona and Sherpur.
Rangpur division has the lowest attack rate in the country which is 347.3 out of per one million people. Rangpur district has the highest number in Rangpur division followed by Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Panchagarh, Lalmonirhat, Thakurgaon, Gaibandha and the least in Kurigram. The attack rate here is 208.9 in per one million people.
"Of the dead patients, 25 were men and seven were women. Moreover, 16 of them from Dhaka, five from Khulna, four each from Chittagong and Rajshahi, two from Sylhet and one from Barishal division," she added.
Thirty-one of them have died in different hospitals and one at home.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 78.90 per cent or 2,655 of the total were men, and 21.10 per cent or 710 were women.
While talking about district-wise fatalities, Dr Nasima said 1,613 from Dhaka division, 798 from Chattogram, 252 from Khulna, 209 from Rajshahi, 158 from Sylhet, 132 from Barishal, 132 from Rangpur, and 71 from Mymensingh district.
According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Saturday, the majority of patients that died - 1,581 or 46.98 per cent were aged sixty and above.
A total of 1,020 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 146,604.
Around 57.47 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.32 per cent has died.




The latest day's infection rate was 22.25 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 20.42 per cent.
Currently, 52,830 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,184 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 397,380 people have completed their quarantine course.


