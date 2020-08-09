Video
BD ties with India, China must not be compared: FM

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh's relations with India and China should not be compared, a Foreign Ministry press release said.
"Nowadays, Bangladesh is focusing on its economic development through cooperation and collaboration and China is a big partner here. Bangladesh's relations with India is rock-solid and historic while Bangladesh has economic ties with China. We must not compare," he said emphasising on joint efforts.
Momen made the remarks after visiting
Mujibnagar Muktijoddha Memorial Complex where he paid tributes, placing a wreath on Saturday. His wife Selina Momen, among others, was present.
"Both India and China are major partners and Bangladesh wants more trade benefits from India," he added.
Bangladesh is focusing on its own development, Momen said, adding that Bangladesh and India resolved major bilateral issues, achieved progress on water-sharing and other pending issues will also be resolved.
"There are some issues. We will resolve those. Keep faith in us," he said.
"Our victory means India's victory. Our development means India's development," he said describing Dhaka-Delhi relations very strong and nothing can create problems in the growing relations.
Asked about trial of coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh, the foreign minister said many countries like India and Pakistan went for collaboration.
"We didn't go for collaboration yet. It's regrettable. We should also go for collaboration," Momen said.
He said a Chinese company is developing a relationship with icddr,b.
"We have nothing to do with it. Some are trying to make it a political issue. This is purely a research," Momen said.
The foreign minister suggested talk to the health ministry for details.
He said the government has contributed to the European Union so that Bangladesh gets vaccine smoothly.
Momen said vaccine should be distributed in an indiscriminate way and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said it needs to be ensured that no one is left behind, the press release said.


