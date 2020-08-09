National Energy Security Day today





But at the back of the mind of Bangabandhu, he dreamed of Bangladesh's ownership on its own gas fields. We didn't have enough working force to handle the supercritical arena, even no expertise except courage," Finance Adviser Dr Moshiur Rahman said remembering the forthrightness of

Bangabandhu to develop the country's energy sector.

"The Day was 9th August 1975. For the first time we made the history. We bought them with the help of Canadian government. Canada gave us their gold to buy the gas fields ..…we never forgot," Dr Moshiur Rahman said.

This move finally ensured a strong foundation of our energy supply based on those gas fields. Bangabandhu undertook various initiatives to develop the country's energy sector and her daughter is treading on the same path, he added.

Commemorating the historic decision taken by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources named 'August 9' as 'The National Energy Security Day'.

The National Energy Security Day will be observed today (Sunday) across the country. The government has been observing the day since 2010.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages on the eve of the day.

In his message, President Abdul Hamid said the observance of the National Energy Security Day will help create awareness about rational use of gas considering the increased energy demand in the country.

The Prime Minister said in January 2009 the daily production of natural gas was only 1,744 million cubic feet, which has now increased to 3,250 million cubic feet and so the country's industrialization is moving fast.

Under the formation of the 'Blue-Economy Cell', several international oil companies are currently engaged in oil and gas exploration works in both shallow and deep sea, she said, adding: "A '2D Non-Exclusive Multi-Client Seismic Survey' has been undertaken to bring more investment in oil and gas exploration in the sea sides."

Bangladesh established its right over the Bay of Bengal to ensure the energy security of the country by exploiting potentiality in the Bay of Bengal.

"Bangladesh is taking the right path to achieve its economic and social development goal that has been proved. Now the time is coming to revise some issues or update something as soon as possible to cope with the new reality after the Covid-19 pandemic," former energy adviser Dr M Tamim told the daily Observer.

Appreciating the Bangabandhu's forthrightness on energy issue, he said Bangladesh needs short and medium term plan to address energy issues as the energy sector is more volatile than other sector.

"We observed that Power Sector Master Plan (PSMP)-2016 had failed to predict the future demand and supply scenario of our energy situation. The government is set to review it. We need to reassess many things in energy and power sector," Tamim said.

Petrobangla should play the lead role in LNG import issue as it is a mammoth task and needs technical expertise here. "We cannot take the other fuels due to various issues. We should develop our coal but this is not the right time; we should keep it for future," he said.

Narrating the prospect of exploring energy from the bed of the Bay of Bengal, Tamim said, "We need to be smarter to deal with the IOCs and establish smart grid line across the country.

"Yes, the government brought 95 per cent population under electricity coverage. Mow it needs to focus on cooking fuel and justify the energy price to the people at the same time to ensure reliable and quality electricity to all." Professor Tamim said.















