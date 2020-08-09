90th birth anniv of Bangamata celebrated in Tokyo





Charge d' Affaires (CDA) Dr. Sahida Akter and officials of the Embassy were present at the occasion.

The programme started with offering a special prayer seeking the peace and salvation of Bangabandhu, his family members who died on 15 August 1975.

Besides, President and Prime Minister's messages issued on the occasion were read out to all.









Later, in her remarks CDA, recalled the memory of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and said that she was the source of all inspiration for Bangabandhu.

She remained as a shadow with Bangabandhu all through her life.

She said Bangamata was an ideal woman imbued with patriotism, dedications, sacrifices and farsightedness that new generation specially women should learn from her.

