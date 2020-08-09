Exhibition on life, works of Bangabandhu begins today





Press Information Department (PID) is organizing the exhibition marking the National Mourning Day and 45th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud will inaugurate the exhibition at 11:00am.

State minister for Information Dr Md Murad Hassan and information secretary Kamrun Nahar will attend the inaugural programme as special guests, according to PID.

Rare photographs on the life and works of Bangabandhu, digital display and Bangabandhu in newspapers will be the main feature and attraction of the exhibition. - Agencies















