BCL leader held for abducting college girl

RAJSHAHI, Aug 8: Police early Saturday arrested a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and his father in a case over abduction of a college girl in Mohanpur upazila of the district.

The arrestees are Abdur Razzak, 26, president of BCL Mohanpur unit and his father Salimuddin, 50.

Officer-in-Charge of Mohanpur Police Station Mostak Ahmed said they arrested Razzak and rescued the girl after raiding a house in Baliapukur area around 12 am.

Earlier, police also arrested Razzak's father from his house in Fulsho village of the upazila, the OC said. The victim was admitted to one-stop crisis centre of Rajshahi Medical College, the cop said. -UNB





