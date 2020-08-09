Police arrest 55 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Detective police arrested 55 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs conducting several anti-narcotics drives in the capital in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Saturday.

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in association with local police stations carried out the drives simultaneously starting at 6:00am on Friday.

A total of 2,706 pieces of yaba tables, 2.275-kg hemp, 30 ampoules of sedative injections, 10 grams heroin, 102 bottles of phensedyl and 10 litres of local wine were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons during the drives, police officials familiar with the raids said.

A total of 34 cases were filed with different police stations under the narcotics Control Act in this connection. -BSS





