

Pragmatic decisions need to be taken for all public exams



Specifically, one of the major exams, HSC has been postponed for 4 months. And usually after finishing the exams the university admissions take place giving a gap of 2-3 months. Without HSC result no one can get admitted in Universities. And the authority has decided that they were planning to hold the HSC and equivalent exams 15 days after a "return to normalcy". But this decision seems too vague. In fact the concerned authority already stated that they could not find any constructive solution regarding this uncertainty and all their decisions are subject to change. And this is surely a disappointment.



Regarding the PEC and its equivalent exams, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossen said that they have asked the Directorate of Primary Education and National Academy of Primary Education (NAPE) to cut the syllabus after assessing how many classes students can have if their schools reopen next month. But the question is, how far reopening would be a wise decision if the Covid-19 infection rate is still high comparing to the test rate?



The Bangladesh Examination Development Unit has sent a set of proposals to the Dhaka education board, which includes cutting the syllabus and holding exams on 50 marks with MCQ questions if schools do not reopen by October. Unfortunately, it is very difficult to tell when schools can re-open or exams can be held.











Now, it is time to make a suitable plan about this matter. We can still take the examination by following the social distance rules and maintaining health hygiene. Wearing masks and gloves could be compulsory. Moreover, all schools and colleges can be used as exam centres. For executing the exams all the magistrates and local administrators have to be more accountable.



