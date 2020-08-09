Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:24 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Editorial

Pragmatic decisions need to be taken for all public exams

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

Pragmatic decisions need to be taken for all public exams

Pragmatic decisions need to be taken for all public exams

Because of the extended closure of all educational institution till 30 August, 2020, more than 8.5 million students are facing uncertainty over the holding of their public exams. These exams are HSC and its equivalent exams, Primary Education Completion exams, Junior School Certificate exams and next year's SSC and equivalent exams. This 'on halt' situation has left not only the students but also the guardians and other stakeholders in distress.

Specifically, one of the major exams, HSC has been postponed for 4 months. And usually after finishing the exams the university admissions take place giving a gap of 2-3 months.  Without HSC result no one can get admitted in Universities. And the authority has decided that they were planning to hold the HSC and equivalent exams 15 days after a "return to normalcy". But this decision seems too vague. In fact the concerned authority already stated that they could not find any constructive solution regarding this uncertainty and all their decisions are subject to change. And this is surely a disappointment.

Regarding the PEC and its equivalent exams, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossen said that they have asked the Directorate of Primary Education and National Academy of Primary Education (NAPE) to cut the syllabus after assessing how many classes students can have if their schools reopen next month. But the question is, how far reopening would be a wise decision if the Covid-19 infection rate is still high comparing to the test rate?

The Bangladesh Examination Development Unit has sent a set of proposals to the Dhaka education board, which includes cutting the syllabus and holding exams on 50 marks with MCQ questions if schools do not reopen by October. Unfortunately, it is very difficult to tell when schools can re-open or exams can be held.





Now, it is time to make a suitable plan about this matter. We can still take the examination by following the social distance rules and maintaining health hygiene. Wearing masks and gloves could be compulsory. Moreover, all schools and colleges can be used as exam centres. For executing the exams all the magistrates and local administrators have to be more accountable.

On that note, the education board and authority must be sensitive to the mental stress and anxiety these young souls are going through. Indeed, they are going through much pressure for months. Lastly, we urge the education ministry and its bodies to take the advice of education experts who have been voicing their concerns and offering recommendations regarding how to address this problem.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pragmatic decisions need to be taken for all public exams
Thank you Japan
Ensure fair price for seasonal rawhide traders
Beirut explosion has left us speechless
Sudden boost in remittance inflow mustn’t make us complacent
Eid-ul-Azha and its spirit of sacrifice
Dhaka WASA must wipe out its legacy of incompetence
Ensure social distancing in cattle markets


Latest News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Russia to launch world’s first COVID-19 vaccine Aug 12
Intercity train services to resume after Aug 15
Sarishabari Swechchhasebak League distributes relief materials among flood-hit people
Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lanka's new PM
Missing Bangladeshi found dead at hospital
Couple found dead in Moulvibazar
Iran keen to strengthen relations with Bangladesh
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
UN: Inclusion, participation of indigenous peoples must be ensured in response to COVID-19
Most Read News
Adaptation during Corona: New normal
Virus death toll rises to 3,365 in Bangladesh
Swiss bank, sweet bank
Seven killed in Mymensingh road accident
6 killed in Chuadanga road accident
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
12 police officials of Mirpur Division transferred
Major (Retd) Sinha murder case accused quizzed by RAB
Fighting Covid-19 in a passenger car
Ambassador Miller visits flood affected Gaibandha to observe US assistance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft