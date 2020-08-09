Stop arranging social events







The Covid-19 outbreak has been devastating the lifestyle of people in the country for more than four months. The number of positive cases and deaths are not decreasing rather than increasing. Although there was awareness messages from the government among the people at the beginning of the lockdown, but the current scenario of the country is completely different.



Almost all the workplaces have already been opened except the educational institutions. Employees are staying in their workplace with awareness. Since the beginning of the lockdown, the government has been making the people aware in various ways. Despite giving so much awareness messages, people are not following minimum rules and going out without masks and gloves hanging out, going to the market for unnecessary shopping. Again at such times marriages and wedding ceremonies have created an example of unconsciousness. Social wedding ceremonies are going on all the time in rural areas. Where people are suggested to keep a certain distance, they are mixing with each other at large gathering on social occasions. They are increasing the risk of infection among themselves, their families and relatives.











Under this circumstance, government authorities must take initiatives to stop social events and gathering all over the country.



Mahbub Alam Riaz

