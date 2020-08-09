

Resilience and disadvantage of indigenous people



Indigenous peoples are inheritors and practitioners of unique cultures and ways of relating to people and the environment. They have retained social, cultural, economic and political characteristics that are distinct from those of the dominant societies in which they live. There are an estimated 476 million indigenous peoples in the world living across 90 countries. They make up less than 5 per cent of the world's population, but account for 15 per cent of the poorest people. They speak an overwhelming majority of the world's estimated 7,000 languages and represent 5,000 different cultures.



Despite their cultural differences, indigenous peoples from around the world share common problems related to the protection of their rights as distinct peoples. Indigenous Peoples' life expectancy is up to 20 years, lower than the life expectancy of non-indigenous people worldwide. The vast majority of them, 70%, live in Asia.



The international community now recognizes that special measures are required to protect their rights and maintain their distinct cultures and way of life. Over the last 20 years, indigenous peoples' rights have been increasingly recognized through the adoption of international instruments and mechanisms, such as the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in 2007, the American Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in 2016, 23 ratifications of the Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention from 1991, the establishment of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and the UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.



The World Bank works with Indigenous Peoples to enhance all of these areas while working with governments to ensure that broader development programs reflect the voices and aspirations of Indigenous Peoples.



Indigenous peoples have sought recognition of their identities, their way of life and their right to traditional lands, territories and natural resources for years. Yet, throughout history, their rights have been violated. Indigenous peoples today, are arguably among the most disadvantaged and vulnerable groups of people in the world. Indigenous Peoples often face impediments to their access to natural resources, basic services, the formal economy, and justice, as well as their participation in decision making.



This legacy of inequality and exclusion has made indigenous communities more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and natural hazards, including to disease outbreaks such as COVID-19. Vulnerabilities to the pandemic are exacerbated with the lack of access to national health systems, food insecurity due to shutting down of markets, and mobility restrictions.

The land on which Indigenous People live and the natural resources on which they depend are inextricably linked to their identities, cultures, livelihoods, as well as their physical and spiritual well-being. Much of the land occupied by Indigenous Peoples is under 'indigenous customary ownership', and yet many governments recognize only a fraction of this land as formally or legally belonging to Indigenous Peoples. Insecure land tenure is a driver of conflict, environmental degradation, and weak economic and social development. This threatens cultural survival and vital knowledge systems - both of which contribute to ecological integrity, biodiversity and environmental health upon which we all depend.



Both social-psychologists and cultural-anthropologists urge that improving security of land tenure, strengthening governance, and supporting indigenous systems for resilience and livelihoods are critical to reduce the multidimensional aspects of poverty they face while contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals.



For having different customs and cultures, they face harsh realities: eviction from their ancestral lands, being denied the opportunity to express their culture, physical attacks and treatment as second-class citizens. Indigenous peoples are often marginalized and face discrimination in countries' legal systems, leaving them even more vulnerable to violence and abuse. In addition, individuals may be physically attacked and killed just for belonging to an Indigenous group.



Amnesty International has claimed to have worked to defend the rights of Indigenous peoples in all regions of the world and demands that states apply and develop urgently needed laws to protect their lands, cultures and livelihoods.



There are certain specifics about the indigenous women and children. From India to Peru, Indigenous women have higher rates of maternal mortality, teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. They are more likely to suffer violence. In Panama and Russia, Indigenous women are about six times more likely to die in childbirth than women from the non-Indigenous population. In a horrifying violation of their human rights, more than 2,000 poor Indigenous and peasant women were allegedly sterilized without their consent by state authorities in Peru in the 1990s. On 22 January 2014, the Public Prosecutors office in Lima closed their case and denied them justice.



In some countries, Indigenous women suffer disproportionately from domestic violence as they bear the brunt of frustration and anger, resulting from deep-seated discrimination affecting the wider community. Indigenous children are also vulnerable to abuse. In south-east Asia, most women and girls trafficked across state borders are from Indigenous communities.



Across the globe, indigenous peoples have been denied self-determination--a binding principle in international law which refers to peoples' right to freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development. Instead, indigenous peoples have suffered violence and oppression by both colonizers and mainstream society. During the 19th and 20th centuries, Canada removed Indigenous children from their families and placed them in federally funded boarding schools, with the intent of assimilating them into broader Canadian society.



At these "Indian Residential Schools", they were not allowed to speak their languages or express their cultural heritage and identities. As a result, aboriginal people were expected to have ceased to exist as a distinct people with their own governments, cultures, and identities. Aboriginal children in Australia were also forced to assimilate into white culture and were placed in institutions where they suffered abuse and neglect. These children are known as the "Stolen Generations".



Today scientists are seeking indigenous knowledge, which is crucial for the environment. Although they comprise only 5% of the world's population, indigenous peoples safeguard 80% of the planet's biodiversity. More than 20% of the carbon stored above ground in the world's forests is found in land managed by Indigenous Peoples in the Amazon Basin, Mesoamerica, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Indonesia. Their sophisticated knowledge of the natural world means that where indigenous peoples have control of the land, forests and biodiversity flourish. Their sustainable land use fights climate change and builds resilience to natural disasters. We must support indigenous peoples and preserve this knowledge as a vital tool to protect the environment and tackle climate change.



As we fight against the spread of the pandemic, it is more important than ever to safeguard indigenous peoples and their knowledge. They can teach us much about how to rebalance our relationship with nature and reduce the risk of future pandemics. Indigenous peoples are seeking their own solutions to this pandemic. They are taking action and using traditional knowledge and practices such as voluntary isolation, and sealing off their territories, as well as preventive measures. Once again they have shown their capability to adapt.

Avik Gangopadhyay, an author, educationist & columnist, writes from Kolkata, India















