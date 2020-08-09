

Addressing hardcore youth poverty during pandemic



While the global population continues to increase at strangely high rate, it is clear that there would be demand for more food for the survival of people. To feed such a large population, we would be left with only two alternatives: 1) to bring more and more uncultivable land, forest and hills, under cultivation which would further reduce our unused land resources; or 2) to increase our food productivity by cultivating the same plot of land repeatedly through a massive use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides and underground water by employing deep-tube wells and shallow tube wells, which would put a tremendous strain on the ground water.



Despite the increase of food production through technification of agriculture, we must think about the destruction of our valuable land. We hardly think about the destruction of land fertility and damage to soil which occurs due to overuse of chemical fertilizers and modern forms of extensive irrigation. The bottom-line is, if we want a better life free from diseases and with proper access to food and nutrition, we have to keep our population size at an optimum level.



Bangladesh is passing the period of demographic dividend where 60 per cent people are young. As the youth are deprived of the access of material resources? income, nutrient food, proper education, health care, rights in khas land, forest, water bodies and employment; spiritual resources?thoughts on life, model of ideal person, mutual respect, aspiration, completeness of life; emotional resources?love, belief, justice, inclusion; their capacities, home-grown thoughts are not functioning for disaster management and environmental protection.



As we know that people who earn less than 67 taka per day or consume less than 2122 kilo calorie per day is considered poor. During the period of 1985-86, the poverty rate was 55.7 per cent, and then the rate was 31.5 per cent in 2010. Now 22 per cent people live under the poverty line. But food consumption and income is not real indicator to measure poverty. Beside the extreme and hardcore poverty, covid-19 induced income poverty, food poverty, jobless poverty, housing poverty, health poverty, child poverty, poverty of landless people, poverty of immobilize people, exterminate people; poverty of slum people, ecological poverty, insecurity induced poverty of mass people, poverty of haor, baor and marginal people are prevailing in our country.



Consequently, the young generation cannot be an equal member of society due to lack of three resources: material resources, spiritual resources and emotional resources. Corona virus has added a new dimension of youth poverty. If we estimate the real income, land ownership, ownership of black money and population dynamics, out of 16 cores people 10 core and 55 lakh people are poor.



If we consider price hike and low unemployment then the rate would be 83 per cent. The situational imperatives of 'youth poverty' make them powerless, isolate, hopeless, helpless and weak. It is strapping of middle class, extreme and hardcore poor urban and rural youth to acclimatize with health shocks (covid-19, cancer, kidney damage, liver diseases) and natural shocks (river erosion, flood, cyclone and environmental crisis).



It is time to ensure healthcare facilities, economic opportunity, social facilities, guarantee of transparency and protective security particularly for young generation. Otherwise, the total development process would face uncertainty. We may employ home grown development philosophies-material incentive to marginal people, negative environmental externality; ensure proper distribution system, improving the mass people oriented health care system and ensure social safety nets.



If we want to empower the young generation, the utilization strategies of fundamental resources-land, water bodies, forest and human resources is imperative for sustainable development. It is totally politico-economic decision to lessen health crises, poverty, distress, inequality, deprivation in the attention of young generation. If we do not take significant and immediate action to improve their situation, the legacy of the virus could be with us for decades. If the talent and energy of this young people are subdued because of lack of opportunity or skills it will damage our future and will make it more difficult to rebuild a better, post Covid-19 economy.

The writer is an environmental analyst & associate member, Bangladesh Economic Association

















