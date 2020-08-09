

ICT-based steps play role in combating C-19

The administration is conducting four dimensional activities, namely management, monitoring, coordination and innovation to tackle the crisis, said Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain to this correspondent recently.

The initiatives, based on different digital apps and software, are ensuring maximum use of information and communication technology to battle the pandemic, he also said.

The digital apps and software are- 'Emergency Medical Services Khulna (Health Management)', 'Non-Government Humanitarian Assistance Cell' (Relief Distribution), 'Door to Door Khulna (D2DK)', 'Hater Muthoy Kuncha Bazaar', 'Digital Sundarbans Protein House', 'Ghore Bose Krishi Bazaar Kori', 'Krishoker Hashi' and 'Digital Rice Procurement', 'Digital Primary Education Khulna' and 'Digital Secondary Education Khulna', and two facebook pages, 'Online Medicine Mart Khulna' and 'Online Qurbani Haat Khulna'.

He said that the 'Emergency Medical Services Khulna' app has been introduced under the programme 'Providing Home to Emergency Medical Service in Corona Crisis through Digital System' of district administration in collaboration with Khulna Shishu Hospital.

The 'Non-Government Humanitarian Aid Cell' was set up aiming to provide food aid at the doorsteps to the destitute people. Besides, the 'D2DK' app has been launched for those who can apply for essential goods maintaining their privacy and secrecy.

Three digital apps- 'Haater Muthoy Kuncha Bazzar,' 'Sundarbans Protein House' and 'Ghore Bose Krishi Bazaar Kori', have been launched to make the whole process digitally transparent and easy to market the agriculture, poultry and dairy goods so that marginal farmers are benefited through proper marketing and also can be delivered to the residences at fair prices.

He, however, said that 'Digital Rice Procurement' app has been launched for the first time in Bangladesh with an aim to coordinate with the government's rice procurement activities, ensuring transparent and easy financial transactions. Through this, rice is being procured transparently from suitable millers, subject to the terms and condition of the contract.

Responding to rising demand, an online education system was launched for the students as the educational institutions remain closed amid the shutdown triggered by Codiv-19 pandemic, he said.

The district administration in collaboration with the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education and the Directorate of Primary Education has launched two dedicated ICT based YouTube channels and facebook pages for secondary and higher secondary students.

Besides, Sundarbans Online School has started online class for the students in Khulna with a view to continuing the educational activities as well as containing the spread of coronavirus.

The district administration also launched a digital cattle market mobile app for selling and buying sacrificial animals ahead of the coming Eid-ul-Azha, keeping in mind the health and safety of the farmers and buyers during the coronavirus outbreak.









The district administration in association with Khulna City Corporation and District Livestock Department has taken initiative to run the online cattle market mobile app namely "Online Qurbani Haat Khulna" to help the marginal cattle farmers of the district who are in dire straits due to the deadly coronavirus ahead of the coming Eid-ul-Azha.

These online based apps are now available on Google Play Store and anyone can download these free of cost.



KHULNA, Aug 8: ICT based steps taken by district administration is playing a vital role in combating Covid-19 pandemic here.The administration is conducting four dimensional activities, namely management, monitoring, coordination and innovation to tackle the crisis, said Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain to this correspondent recently.The initiatives, based on different digital apps and software, are ensuring maximum use of information and communication technology to battle the pandemic, he also said.The digital apps and software are- 'Emergency Medical Services Khulna (Health Management)', 'Non-Government Humanitarian Assistance Cell' (Relief Distribution), 'Door to Door Khulna (D2DK)', 'Hater Muthoy Kuncha Bazaar', 'Digital Sundarbans Protein House', 'Ghore Bose Krishi Bazaar Kori', 'Krishoker Hashi' and 'Digital Rice Procurement', 'Digital Primary Education Khulna' and 'Digital Secondary Education Khulna', and two facebook pages, 'Online Medicine Mart Khulna' and 'Online Qurbani Haat Khulna'.He said that the 'Emergency Medical Services Khulna' app has been introduced under the programme 'Providing Home to Emergency Medical Service in Corona Crisis through Digital System' of district administration in collaboration with Khulna Shishu Hospital.The 'Non-Government Humanitarian Aid Cell' was set up aiming to provide food aid at the doorsteps to the destitute people. Besides, the 'D2DK' app has been launched for those who can apply for essential goods maintaining their privacy and secrecy.Three digital apps- 'Haater Muthoy Kuncha Bazzar,' 'Sundarbans Protein House' and 'Ghore Bose Krishi Bazaar Kori', have been launched to make the whole process digitally transparent and easy to market the agriculture, poultry and dairy goods so that marginal farmers are benefited through proper marketing and also can be delivered to the residences at fair prices.He, however, said that 'Digital Rice Procurement' app has been launched for the first time in Bangladesh with an aim to coordinate with the government's rice procurement activities, ensuring transparent and easy financial transactions. Through this, rice is being procured transparently from suitable millers, subject to the terms and condition of the contract.Responding to rising demand, an online education system was launched for the students as the educational institutions remain closed amid the shutdown triggered by Codiv-19 pandemic, he said.The district administration in collaboration with the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education and the Directorate of Primary Education has launched two dedicated ICT based YouTube channels and facebook pages for secondary and higher secondary students.Besides, Sundarbans Online School has started online class for the students in Khulna with a view to continuing the educational activities as well as containing the spread of coronavirus.The district administration also launched a digital cattle market mobile app for selling and buying sacrificial animals ahead of the coming Eid-ul-Azha, keeping in mind the health and safety of the farmers and buyers during the coronavirus outbreak.The district administration in association with Khulna City Corporation and District Livestock Department has taken initiative to run the online cattle market mobile app namely "Online Qurbani Haat Khulna" to help the marginal cattle farmers of the district who are in dire straits due to the deadly coronavirus ahead of the coming Eid-ul-Azha.These online based apps are now available on Google Play Store and anyone can download these free of cost.