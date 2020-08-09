Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:23 PM
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in two districts

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents

Two youths were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Barishal, in three days.
NOAKHALI: A young man was electrocuted in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Friday. Deceased Faisal Hossain, 24, was the son of Muhammad Hossain, a resident of Bhaatpara Village.
Local sources said Faisal came in contact with a live electric wire while he was fixing a ceiling fan in his room in the afternoon, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to Sonaimuri Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
BARISHAL: A young man was electrocuted at Askar Kalibari Village in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.




Deceased Ashok Samaddar, 35, was the son of Anil Samaddar of the village.
Sources said the young man came in contact of a live electric wire near his house in the morning and was electrocuted.


