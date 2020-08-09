Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts





TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Danagach area under Shalbahan Union in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Bithi Akhter, 13, daughter of Nur Islam of the same area, was a sixth grader at VP High School.

Locals and the deceased's family sources said Bithi was a mentally-challenged girl. She hanged herself in her neighbour one Saiful's room in the morning.

Later, the family members rescued and took her to a village doctor, who declared Bithi dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tentulia Model Police Station (PS) Zahurul Islam confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A mentally-imbalanced boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kadam Rasulpur Village under Rasulpur Union in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Salman, 14, was the son of Chanu of the area.

Local sources said Salman hanged himself from a litchi tree near his home at around 8pm. Later, his family members took him to a local doctor, who declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.









Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarkar confirmed the incident adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.





