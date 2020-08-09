Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:23 PM
Home Countryside

Four persons murdered in three districts

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Four persons were killed and five others injured in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Madaripur and Gopalganj, on Friday.
NOAKHALI: Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Hatiya and Begumganj upazilas of the district on Friday.
A girl was strangulated to death by her elder brother in Hatiya Upazila on Friday night.
Deceased Kulsuma Begum, 22, daughter of Ziaul Haque, a resident of Rusulpur Village under Chhanandi Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatiya Police Station (PS) Abul Khayer said Kulsuma and her elder brother Safi Alam, 25, were locked in an altercation over a family matter at around 10:30pm. At one stage, Safi hacked Kulsuma and later, strangulated her to death. After the incident, he fled away leaving the body in a pond nearby the house.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.   
Earlier, a youth was killed over a trivial matter in Chowmuhani area of Begumganj Upazila at noon.
The deceased was identified as Abdullah Al Noman Hridoy, son of Abdur Rahim of the area.
Eyewitnesses said Hridoy went to bath in a pond in the area at noon. At that time, an altercation took place between Him and Sohag, a resident of the area. As a sequel to this, Sohag and his people attacked and stabbed Hridoy, leaving him critically injured.
Later, Hridoy died on the way to hospital.
Municipal Mayor Akhter Hossain Foysal visited the spot.
However, police arrested six persons in this connection, and additional police have been deployed in the area.
Begumganj Model PS OC Harunur Rashid Chowdhury confirmed the incident adding that, a murder case was filed with the PS.  
MADARIPUR: A man was killed and five others were injured in a clash between two groups in Shibchar Upazila of the district over the ownership of hyacinth in a ditch on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Jahangir Matabbar, 56, a resident of Kabilpur Village in the upazila.
However, police have arrested four persons in this connection.
Police sources said Jahangir Matabbar engaged in an altercation with Bacchu Matabbar over the ownership of hyacinth in a ditch at around 8am. At one stage of the altercation, supporters of the two men locked in clash with lethal weapons, leaving Jahangir critically injured.
He was taken Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Shibchar PS OC Abul Kalam Azad said a case has been filed with the PS in this connection.
GOPALGANJ: A man was stabbed to death by his rivals over land dispute in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Kasru Fakir, 55, a resident of Verar Bazar area in the upazila.




Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Md Monirul Islam said Kasru Fakir had been at loggerheads with his cousin Hasan Fakir for long over land dispute. As sequel to this, supporters of Hasan stabbed Kasru at noon, leaving him critically injured.
He was taken to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.


