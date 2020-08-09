167 more contract corona





THAKURGAON: Some 26 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 491 here.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Saturday.

He said a total of 3,849 samples were collected in the district, and out of them, 3,623 test results came in hand where 491 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected, 15 people are in Sadar, seven in Baliadangi and four in Ranishankail upazilas.

So far, 274 people have been recovered from the virus while eight died of it in the district, the CS added.

RAJSHAHI: Some 141 more people have contracted coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 13,780 here.

Director of Divisional Health Department Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Friday noon.

Of the newly infected, 75 people are in Rajshahi, 45 in Bogura, 20 in Sirajganj and one in Chapainawabganj districts.

So far, 8,272 people have been recovered from the virus while 189 died of it in the division, the official added.















