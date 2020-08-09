Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:23 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Countryside

167 more contract corona

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

At least 167 more people tested positive for coronavirus in five districts- Thakurgaon, Rajshahi, Bogura, Sirajganj and Chapainawabganj, in two days.  
THAKURGAON: Some 26 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 491 here.
District Civil Surgeon (CS) Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Saturday.
He said a total of 3,849 samples were collected in the district, and out of them, 3,623 test results came in hand where 491 people found positive for the virus.
Of the newly infected, 15 people are in Sadar, seven in Baliadangi and four in Ranishankail upazilas.
So far, 274 people have been recovered from the virus while eight died of it in the district, the CS added.
RAJSHAHI: Some 141 more people have contracted coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 13,780 here.
Director of Divisional Health Department Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Friday noon.
Of the newly infected, 75 people are in Rajshahi, 45 in Bogura, 20 in Sirajganj and one in Chapainawabganj districts.
So far, 8,272 people have been recovered from the virus while 189 died of it in the division, the official added.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rickshaw puller killed in road accident
Minor drowns in flood water
ICT-based steps play role in combating C-19
Two electrocuted in two districts
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Four persons murdered in three districts
167 more contract corona
C-19: Three die in three districts


Latest News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Russia to launch world’s first COVID-19 vaccine Aug 12
Intercity train services to resume after Aug 15
Sarishabari Swechchhasebak League distributes relief materials among flood-hit people
Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lanka's new PM
Missing Bangladeshi found dead at hospital
Couple found dead in Moulvibazar
Iran keen to strengthen relations with Bangladesh
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
UN: Inclusion, participation of indigenous peoples must be ensured in response to COVID-19
Most Read News
Adaptation during Corona: New normal
Virus death toll rises to 3,365 in Bangladesh
Swiss bank, sweet bank
Seven killed in Mymensingh road accident
6 killed in Chuadanga road accident
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
12 police officials of Mirpur Division transferred
Major (Retd) Sinha murder case accused quizzed by RAB
Fighting Covid-19 in a passenger car
Ambassador Miller visits flood affected Gaibandha to observe US assistance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft