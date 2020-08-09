C-19: Three die in three districts





GOPALGANJ: A former army personnel of Kotalipara Upazila in the district died of coronavirus on the way to a Dhaka hospital on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as former Lance Corporal Fayekuzzaman Hawlader, 57, a resident of Purnoboti Village in the Upazila.

He had been suffering from fever, cough and breathing complications for several days, said Assistant Director of Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital Asit Kumer Mallik.

He tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday and admitted to the hospital at around 3am on Friday following deterioration of his condition.

Later, he was referred to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka but he died on the way at around 9:30am, Asit Kumer added.

BAGERHAT: A singer died with coronavirus symptoms at isolation ward in Bagerhat Sadar Hospital on Friday morning.

Deceased Riton Mandol, 35, was the son of Laxmikanta Mandol of Haldibunia Village in Mongla Upazila of the district. He was a teacher of Bagerhat Shishu Academy and a popular singer in the district.

He died in the hospital in the morning while undergoing treatment.

His sample was collected and sent it to PCR Lab of Khulna Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test.

However, he was cremated at noon.

District Civil Surgeon Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the death.

SIRAJGANJ: Former PP of the District Judges Court Rotarian Md Rezaul Karim died of coronavirus at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) on Thursday night. He was 70.

District Swechchhasebak Dal General Secretary (GS) Abdullah Al Kayes said Rezaul Karim, vice-president of district BNP, was admitted to SZRMCH on July 8 last. He tested positive for coronavirus.

He was buried at Malsapara Graveyard in the district town after Jum'a prayer on Friday following the health guidelines.

BNP Standing Committee Member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, former lawmaker and district BNP President Begum Rumana Mahmud and GS Saidur Rahman Bacchu, among others, expressed their condolences to the deceased's family members.















