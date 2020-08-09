



Abnormal tide in Meghna floods Kamalnagar, Ramgati

As the water level rose by five to six feet in the Meghna, the two upazilas were submerged, marooning about 50,000 people there. Strong current damaged more than 1,500 houses, and about 10,000 poultry birds were killed. Over 1,000 ponds and fisheries were washed away, and all communications got disrupted as bridges and culverts were destroyed.

In the absence of protection dam, Motirhat, Nasirganj, Kadir Panditerhat, Char Jogobondhu, Matabborhat, Ludhua Folkon and Patarirhat areas in Kamalnagar Upazila, and Balurchar, Sujongram, Janata Bazaar, Munsirhat, Sebagram, Char Algi, Borokheri, Chargazi, Char Gazaria, Char Mozammel, and Telirchar in Ramgati Upazila were submerged.

Different markets in Motirhat, Nasirganj, Kadir Panditerhat, Patarirhat, Ludhua Bagharhat, Munsirhat, Janata Bazaar, and Chairman Bazaar were inundated, and commodities were damaged.

As the households were deluged, cooking has been disrupted.

Local administration claimed dry food is being distributed among affected families in these localities.

Fish farmer Sirajul Islam of Char Folkon in Kamalnagar Upazila said, fishes worth about Tk 20,000 of his three fisheries have been washed away with tidal current.

Proprietor of Taj Layer Poultry at Char Lawrence Md Osman said, the flashy deluge inundated his farm, and about 5,000 poultries were, causing an economic loss worth about Tk 25 lakh.

A poultry farm owner Firoz Alam at Char Folkon said more than 200 hens of his farm were killed.

Chairman of Saheberhat Union Md Abul Khair said, 72 bags of VGD rice stored at the union office were damaged due to the inundation.

Chairman of Borokheri Union in Ramgati Upazila Hasan Maksud Mizan said 35 houses along the Meghna riverbank have been inundated, and a culvert of Hazipara Road was destroyed, disrupting communication.

Chairman of Char Algi Union Zakir Hossain Liton Chowdhury said several houses, more than 250 ponds and fish enclosures in his union were floated away.

Chairman of Char Abdullah Union Md Kamal Uddin said, his union is surrounded by Meghna, and due to abnormal tide, Char Gazaria, Char Mozammel and Telirchar have been inundated, and thousands of people in these localities have been marooned.

More than 50 shops in Chairman Bazaar and Janata Bazaar in his union have been affected, and about 500 houses have been damaged.

Kamalnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Mobarok Hossain said, Meghna erosion broke the guide dam, and the areas along its bank were inundated.

He also said he has visited the affected areas, and dry foods are being distributed among the victim families through local public representatives.

Ramgati UNO Md Abdul Momin said they are preparing a list of the victims. If they get allocation, they would distribute it soon.















