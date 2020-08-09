Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020
Home Countryside

BRRI Dhan-89 brings new hope to farmers

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

MEHERPUR, Aug 8: With BRRI Dhan-89, developed by Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), local farmers have become interested to cultivate it with hope.
Field level agriculture officials said this variety is a beacon of new hope to overcome the current situation in the country and meet the growing food demand.
A farmer Swadesh cultivated BRRI Dhan-89 in his Shishirpara field in Gangni Upazila of the district during the just-complete Boro season. His per bigha yield was more than 30 maunds.
Another farmer Jinarul Islam Dipu of Shishirpara Village said the height of the paddy plants is slightly higher than that of the BRRI Dhan-28.
He also said his field was not hit bit by any natural disaster, and paddies did not drop from sheaf.
The cost of threshing was low. The plants were transformed into fodder. The rice is delicious to eat.
On the other hand, the new variety can be harvested before one week of BRRI Dhan-29. The yield is higher than other varieties.
Farmer Tanjirul Islam of the same village said farmers come to see his field of BRRI Dhan-89. They said they would cultivate this variety in the next Boro season.
Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension are optimistic about this variety. They are trying to expand its cultivation on ground of high profit and meeting of the country's food demand.
Gangni Upazila Agriculture Officer KM Shahabuddin Ahmed said, "We have observed the overall issue of BRRI Dhan-89 cultivation. The variety is very disaster-tolerant and high yielding. To overcome the coronavirus situation and to meet the growing food demand, the variety is time befitting. I hope it will be more popular than BRRI Dhan-28 and 29."
He added the paddy cultivation registered a three-time high in the last 40 years. It is the demand of the time to cultivate BRRI Dhan-89 variety to keep the rice demand normal, he concluded.


