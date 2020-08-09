Tree plantation in Thakurgaon to mark Sheikh Kamal’s birth anniv

THAKURGAON, Aug 8: The district administration and Department of Youth Development Office on Thursday jointly arranged a month-long tree plantation programme in the town to mark the 71st birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

DC Dr KM Kamruzzaman Selim planted few saplings on the Department of Youth Development Office premises to inaugurate the campaign.

Additional DC Nur Qutubul Alam, Youth Development Official Abdu Karim Sattar, Journalist Asaduzzaman Asad and District Unit Chhatra League Organising Secretary Akhteruzzaman Akhter, among others, were present on the occasion.







