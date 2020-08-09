Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Countryside

Three detained in two districts

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three persons were arrested on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Pirojpur and Brahmanbaria, in two days.
PIROJPUR: Police arrested two fake government officials from Daudpur Bazar area under Kalakhali Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The arrested persons are Rustom Ali 33, son of Rahamat Ali of Naldanga Village in Sadullahpur Upazila of Gaibandha, and Hasanur Rahman Reza alias Mehedy, 23, son of Shahidul Islam of the same area.
Police and local sources said both of the arrested were claiming themselves as officers under the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Pirojpur Sadar Police station (PS) Nurul Islam said the duo called Rizia Begum, wife of late freedom fighter Afsar Ali Sheikh  of Durgapur Village, over mobile phone on Friday noon and asked whether she is getting freedom fighter's allowances or not.
 Rizia answered she is getting the allowances on a regular basis. Then the fake officials asked her to meet them at Daudpur Bazar in the name of providing more financial benefits from the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.
On suspicion, locals challenged them at that time. As they failed to show their identity cards, locals informed police.
Later, police arrested them, the OC added.
BRAHMANBARIA: Police on Thursday night arrested a boy from Nasirnagar Upazila of the district in a case filed for his attempt to rape a three-and-a-half year old girl.
The arrested boy is Shaheen Mia, 14, a resident of Monohorpur Village in the upazila.
Police sources said Shaheen took the victim to a house when she was playing on a premise beside her house in the morning and tried to violate her. Hearing the scream, the victim's mother entered into the house and rescued her.
The victim's father lodged a case with Nasirnagar PS at night.




Inspector of Nasirnagar PS Md Kabir Hossain confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

