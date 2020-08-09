Launch, two molasses traders fined in two districts





KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court here on Friday fined a launch Tk 10,000 in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Mst Khaleda Khatun Rekha fined the launch, Pubali-7, for carrying extra passengers.

On information of carrying extra passengers of other launches in Kawkhali Ghat area, UNO Md Khaleda Khatun and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rafiqul Haque along with law-enforcers conducted a drive in the afternoon and fined Pubali-7.

NATORE: A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5, Natore Camp, in a drive on Wednesday night, fined two molasses traders Tk 2 lakh for producing impure molasses and breaching safety rules. They are Tuhin, 30, and Ziaur Rahman, 40, of Balitita Islampur Village in Lalpur Upazila of the district.

Commander of RAB-5 Natore Camp ASP Rajikul Islam confirmed the news and said they raided their factories in the village and recovered 750 kg impure molasses, two litres of harmful colour and huge quantity of different chemicals.

Later, UNO and Executive Magistrate of the court Ummul Banin Duti fined them.

The seized goods were destroyed before the locals, the RAB official added.















Separate mobile courts in three days fined a launch and two molasses traders on different charges in two districts- Pirojpur and Natore.KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court here on Friday fined a launch Tk 10,000 in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Mst Khaleda Khatun Rekha fined the launch, Pubali-7, for carrying extra passengers.On information of carrying extra passengers of other launches in Kawkhali Ghat area, UNO Md Khaleda Khatun and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rafiqul Haque along with law-enforcers conducted a drive in the afternoon and fined Pubali-7.NATORE: A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5, Natore Camp, in a drive on Wednesday night, fined two molasses traders Tk 2 lakh for producing impure molasses and breaching safety rules. They are Tuhin, 30, and Ziaur Rahman, 40, of Balitita Islampur Village in Lalpur Upazila of the district.Commander of RAB-5 Natore Camp ASP Rajikul Islam confirmed the news and said they raided their factories in the village and recovered 750 kg impure molasses, two litres of harmful colour and huge quantity of different chemicals.Later, UNO and Executive Magistrate of the court Ummul Banin Duti fined them.The seized goods were destroyed before the locals, the RAB official added.