FENI, Aug 8: A 15-member new body of Anjuman Mufidul Islam, district committee, has been formed for next four years.

In this connection, a general meeting was held at its office in the town on Friday afternoon.

Eminent social figure Advocate Md Nurul Amin Khan has been elected president, Omar Faruk Bhuiyan Belal general secretary, and Advocate Mejbah Uddin Morshed treasurer.