Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:22 PM
Home Countryside

Sudden rain-off halts Aman farming

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Aug 8: Cultivable lands in Dumuria Upazila of the district are drying out halting usual Aman farming.
According to field sources, the Aman farming is halted in southern region due to lack of adequate seasonal rain. Though the Aman farming began in the beginning of the rainy season with normal raining, it got suspended later in the wake of a sudden rain-off; ploughed fields are getting dried up.
In this situation, the Aman farmers are resorting to saving their ready fields from drying by irrigating through shallow and mini-pumps; their desperate trying was seen. But, they said, it is not possible to save lands by machine-based irrigation.
Till 31 July, the raining was recorded less by 12 per cent compared to corresponding period of the last year.
To mention, there has time yet now for Aman planting in nine upazilas of Khulna, according to agriculture officials.
This year, a total of 9,25,020 hectares of land have been targeted for Aman cultivation in Khulna District. The Aman farming would be started in most of the lands by this time in the past years. But this year many lands are lying unploughed in different areas including Dumuria, Phultola, Botiaghata, Dacoup, Terkhada, Rupsa Dighulia, Paikgachha and Koyra; the fields are drying out.
Dumuria Upazila Agriculture Officer Md. Mosaddek Hossain said, Aman is being cultivated in 15,525 hectares of lands at Dumuria Upazila; the raining is lower than normal.
"There is still time for Aman farming at Dumuria," he assured.
Khulna District Additional Deputy Director (Nursery) Md. Nazrul Islam said, 49,056 hectares of land have been targeted in the district this year for Aman cultivation; so far, 6,056 hectares have been planted. There are many dry fields in different upazilas including Dumuria.
Farmers in Tipna Village of the upazila Sheikh Manzur Rahman, Sazzad Hossain Joardar and Abdul Goni Gazi  said, "We started working on Aman farming after raining 15-day back. But the raining got a sudden-off. Now we are trying to protect the lands by irrigating through shallow and mini-pumps. But it will be difficult to continue it for long time.
Farmer Nobodwip Mallik of Bhoratia Village said, "Aman farming is totally rain-depended; preparing land and growing saplings all require rain. But due to lack of raining, there is no scope for planting. The lands have dried out. "




Chairman of Dumuria Upazila Gazi Ezaz Ahmed said, "No reason to be worried right now. Canal water will be used. And, the farming will be as usual."


