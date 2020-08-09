Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:22 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Countryside

Two found slaughtered at Mirzapur

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondent

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL, Aug 8: Police recovered the throat-silt bodies of two young men in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased were identified as Masud Rana, 28, son of Farid Bepari, a resident of Shantinagar Village in Chilmari Upazila of Kurigram, and Mamun Mia, 28, son of Makbul Hossain, of Pandbari Village in Mithapukur Upazila of Rangpur.
Masud was a worker of RMG factory in Kashimpur area of Gazipur while Mamun had a shop in Charabarti area under Ashulia Police Station of Dhaka. They both lived in rented houses beside Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialized Hospital in Gazipur.
Liton, elder brother of Deceased Mamun, said they both left the houses for their workplace on Friday night on a motorcycle.
However, locals spotted the bodies in a ditch in Sohagpur area in the morning and informed police, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirzapur Police Station Sayedur Rahman.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent them to a local hospital morgue for autopsies.
The reason behind the death is still sketchy and police are investigating the matter, the OC added.


