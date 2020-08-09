Bangamata’s 90th birth anniv observed in districts



To mark the 90th birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, Gopalganj DC Shahida Sultana, On behalf of PM Sheikh Hasina, distributed laptops, sewing machines, and money on Saturday. Police Super Muhammad Saidur Rahman Khan, district Awami League President Chowdhury Emdadul Haque, and General Secretary Mahbub Ali Khan were also present at the programme. photo: observer

GOPALGANJ: On the occasion, through a video-conferencing, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as chief guest, inaugurated a programme organised to distribute laptops among 100 students, sewing machines among 100 distressed women and Tk 80,000 among 40 poor people on Saturday.

On behalf of the PM, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahida Sultana distributed the items.

Department of Women Affairs (DWA) and district administration jointly arranged the programme.

Among others, Police Super (SP) Muhammad Saidur Rahman Khan, district Awami League (AL) President Chowdhury Emdadul Haque, and General Secretary (GS) Mahbub Ali Khan also joined the programme.

BOGURA: On the occasion, district administration and DWA organised a discussion meeting.

DC Md Ziaul Haque chaired the meeting while Additional DCs Ujjal Kumar Ghosh, Abdul Malek and Masum Ali, AD M Salahuddin, and District DWA Deputy Director (DD) Md Shahidul Islam were also present in the programme.

After the discussion, six sewing machines have been distributed among six women.

KISHOREGANJ: On the occasion, a discussion meeting was held in Kishoreganj Collectorate conference room where DC Md Sarowar Murshed Chowdhury was present as chief guest and ADC (General) Abdullah-al-Mashud presided over the meeting.

Among others, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, DD of Local Government Mohammad Abdullah, ADC (Education & ICT) Md Habibur Rahman, Additional SP Md Mizanur Rahman, district AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan, GS Advocate MA Afzal, district Mahila League President and former lawmaker Dilara Begum Asma, GS Bilkis Begum, District Mahila Sangstha Chairman Mansura Zaman Notun, and District Women Affairs Officer Md Mamun-or-Rashid spoke on the occasion.

PIROJPUR: On the occasion, district administration and DWA jointly organised a swing machine distribution programme in the conference hall of the DC office in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was also held.

DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain chaired the programme.

Among others, SP Haiatul Islam Khan, district AL GS MA Hakim Hawlader, ADC Kazi Saleh Muntanjir, and District DWA DD Md Zakir Hossain also addressed the programme.















The 90th birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was observed in the districts of the country on Saturday with much enthusiasm and in a befitting manner.GOPALGANJ: On the occasion, through a video-conferencing, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as chief guest, inaugurated a programme organised to distribute laptops among 100 students, sewing machines among 100 distressed women and Tk 80,000 among 40 poor people on Saturday.On behalf of the PM, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahida Sultana distributed the items.Department of Women Affairs (DWA) and district administration jointly arranged the programme.Among others, Police Super (SP) Muhammad Saidur Rahman Khan, district Awami League (AL) President Chowdhury Emdadul Haque, and General Secretary (GS) Mahbub Ali Khan also joined the programme.BOGURA: On the occasion, district administration and DWA organised a discussion meeting.DC Md Ziaul Haque chaired the meeting while Additional DCs Ujjal Kumar Ghosh, Abdul Malek and Masum Ali, AD M Salahuddin, and District DWA Deputy Director (DD) Md Shahidul Islam were also present in the programme.After the discussion, six sewing machines have been distributed among six women.KISHOREGANJ: On the occasion, a discussion meeting was held in Kishoreganj Collectorate conference room where DC Md Sarowar Murshed Chowdhury was present as chief guest and ADC (General) Abdullah-al-Mashud presided over the meeting.Among others, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, DD of Local Government Mohammad Abdullah, ADC (Education & ICT) Md Habibur Rahman, Additional SP Md Mizanur Rahman, district AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan, GS Advocate MA Afzal, district Mahila League President and former lawmaker Dilara Begum Asma, GS Bilkis Begum, District Mahila Sangstha Chairman Mansura Zaman Notun, and District Women Affairs Officer Md Mamun-or-Rashid spoke on the occasion.PIROJPUR: On the occasion, district administration and DWA jointly organised a swing machine distribution programme in the conference hall of the DC office in the morning.Later, a discussion meeting was also held.DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain chaired the programme.Among others, SP Haiatul Islam Khan, district AL GS MA Hakim Hawlader, ADC Kazi Saleh Muntanjir, and District DWA DD Md Zakir Hossain also addressed the programme.