Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:22 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Countryside

Bangamata’s 90th birth anniv observed in districts

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Our Correspondents

To mark the 90th birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, Gopalganj DC Shahida Sultana, On behalf of PM Sheikh Hasina, distributed laptops, sewing machines, and money on Saturday. Police Super Muhammad Saidur Rahman Khan, district Awami League President Chowdhury Emdadul Haque, and General Secretary Mahbub Ali Khan were also present at the programme. photo: observer

To mark the 90th birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, Gopalganj DC Shahida Sultana, On behalf of PM Sheikh Hasina, distributed laptops, sewing machines, and money on Saturday. Police Super Muhammad Saidur Rahman Khan, district Awami League President Chowdhury Emdadul Haque, and General Secretary Mahbub Ali Khan were also present at the programme. photo: observer

The 90th birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was observed in the districts of the country on Saturday with much enthusiasm and in a befitting manner.
GOPALGANJ: On the occasion, through a video-conferencing, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as chief guest, inaugurated a programme organised to distribute laptops among 100 students, sewing machines among 100 distressed women and Tk 80,000 among 40 poor people on Saturday.
On behalf of the PM, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahida Sultana distributed the items.
Department of Women Affairs (DWA) and district administration jointly arranged the programme.
Among others, Police Super (SP) Muhammad Saidur Rahman Khan, district Awami League (AL) President Chowdhury Emdadul Haque, and General Secretary (GS) Mahbub Ali Khan also joined the programme.
BOGURA: On the occasion, district administration and DWA organised a discussion meeting.
DC Md Ziaul Haque chaired the meeting while Additional DCs Ujjal Kumar Ghosh, Abdul Malek and Masum Ali, AD M Salahuddin, and District DWA Deputy Director (DD) Md Shahidul Islam were also present in the programme.
After the discussion, six sewing machines have been distributed among six women.
KISHOREGANJ: On the occasion, a discussion meeting was held in Kishoreganj Collectorate conference room where DC Md Sarowar Murshed Chowdhury was present as chief guest and ADC (General) Abdullah-al-Mashud presided over the meeting.
Among others, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, DD of Local Government Mohammad Abdullah, ADC (Education & ICT) Md Habibur Rahman, Additional SP Md Mizanur Rahman, district AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan, GS Advocate MA Afzal, district Mahila League President and former lawmaker Dilara Begum Asma, GS Bilkis Begum, District Mahila Sangstha Chairman Mansura Zaman Notun, and District Women Affairs Officer Md Mamun-or-Rashid spoke on the occasion.
PIROJPUR: On the occasion, district administration and DWA jointly organised a swing machine distribution programme in the conference hall of the DC office in the morning.
Later, a discussion meeting was also held.
DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain chaired the programme.
Among others, SP Haiatul Islam Khan, district AL GS MA Hakim Hawlader, ADC Kazi Saleh Muntanjir, and District DWA DD Md Zakir Hossain also addressed the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rickshaw puller killed in road accident
Minor drowns in flood water
ICT-based steps play role in combating C-19
Two electrocuted in two districts
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Four persons murdered in three districts
167 more contract corona
C-19: Three die in three districts


Latest News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Russia to launch world’s first COVID-19 vaccine Aug 12
Intercity train services to resume after Aug 15
Sarishabari Swechchhasebak League distributes relief materials among flood-hit people
Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lanka's new PM
Missing Bangladeshi found dead at hospital
Couple found dead in Moulvibazar
Iran keen to strengthen relations with Bangladesh
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
UN: Inclusion, participation of indigenous peoples must be ensured in response to COVID-19
Most Read News
Adaptation during Corona: New normal
Virus death toll rises to 3,365 in Bangladesh
Swiss bank, sweet bank
Seven killed in Mymensingh road accident
6 killed in Chuadanga road accident
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
12 police officials of Mirpur Division transferred
Major (Retd) Sinha murder case accused quizzed by RAB
Fighting Covid-19 in a passenger car
Ambassador Miller visits flood affected Gaibandha to observe US assistance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft